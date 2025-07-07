International
LIVE: Lavrov Holds Press Conference Following BRICS Summit in Rio
US Removes Syria’s Hayat Tahrir al-Sham From Terrorist List – State Dept.

14:42 GMT 07.07.2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has revoked the designation of Syria’s Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group* as a terrorist organization, according to a State Department public notice scheduled to be published on Tuesday.
"In consultation with the Attorney General and the Secretary of the Treasury, I hereby revoke the designation of al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (and other aliases) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization," the notice read.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed the document on June 23, according to the notice.
On June 30, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that eliminated the sanctions imposed on Syria, marking the end of a decades-long period of restrictions.
*A terrorist group, formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia
