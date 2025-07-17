https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/russia-hand-over-1000-bodies-of-ukrainian-military-to-ukraine-under-istanbul-deal---medinsky-1122451219.html

Russia Hands Over 1,000 Bodies of Ukrainian Military to Ukraine Under Istanbul Deal - Medinsky

Russia has handed over another 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine as part of the Istanbul agreements, Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation at talks with Ukraine Vladimir Medinsky said on Thursday.

2025-07-17T08:26+0000

In return, Russia received 19 bodies of dead soldiers from Ukraine, the official added.

