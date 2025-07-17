International
500+ Chemical Attacks: Russia Details Ukraine's Use of Toxic and Poisonous Agents
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/russia-hand-over-1000-bodies-of-ukrainian-military-to-ukraine-under-istanbul-deal---medinsky-1122451219.html
Russia has handed over another 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine as part of the Istanbul agreements, Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation at talks with Ukraine Vladimir Medinsky said on Thursday.
In return, Russia received 19 bodies of dead soldiers from Ukraine, the official added.
08:26 GMT 17.07.2025 (Updated: 08:28 GMT 17.07.2025)
Russia has handed over another 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine as part of the Istanbul agreements, Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation at talks with Ukraine Vladimir Medinsky said on Thursday.
"In continuation of the Istanbul agreements, another 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian armed forces soldiers were handed over to Ukraine today," Madinsky wrote on Telegram.
In return, Russia received 19 bodies of dead soldiers from Ukraine, the official added.
Russia, Ukraine Hold Next Stage of Prisoner Exchange on Friday - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2025
Russia
Russia, Ukraine Hold Next Stage of Prisoner Exchange Within Framework of Istanbul Agreements
20 June, 11:21 GMT
