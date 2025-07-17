https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/russia-hand-over-1000-bodies-of-ukrainian-military-to-ukraine-under-istanbul-deal---medinsky-1122451219.html
Russia Hands Over 1,000 Bodies of Ukrainian Military to Ukraine Under Istanbul Deal - Medinsky
Russia has handed over another 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine as part of the Istanbul agreements, Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation at talks with Ukraine Vladimir Medinsky said on Thursday.
In return, Russia received 19 bodies of dead soldiers from Ukraine, the official added.
"In continuation of the Istanbul agreements, another 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian armed forces soldiers were handed over to Ukraine today," Madinsky wrote on Telegram.
In return, Russia received 19 bodies of dead soldiers from Ukraine, the official added.