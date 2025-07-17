https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/russia-ramps-up-lpg-supply-to-china-as-both-sides-boost-cooperation-1122451468.html

Russia Ramps Up LPG Supply To China As Both Sides Boost Cooperation

Russia Ramps Up LPG Supply To China As Both Sides Boost Cooperation

Sputnik International

Russia’s exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to China could reach 750,000 tons in 2025 compared to last year’s 450,000 tons, according to a presentation of the Argus news outlet seen by Russian media.

2025-07-17T08:55+0000

2025-07-17T08:55+0000

2025-07-17T08:55+0000

economy

russian economy under sanctions

russian economy

lpg

russia

china

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/16/1121236883_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f3668a8ae18c6bad4ff02cf3e45b5223.jpg

The growth is driven by Europe’s refusal to purchase Russian raw materials and a decline in US imports due to tariff restrictions, experts say. Russia’s growing LPG supplies to China come as the two countries expand bilateral economic collaboration. In 2024, Russia supplied China with 108.47 million tons of crude oil, 30 billion cubic meters of pipeline gas, and 8.3 million tons of liquefied natural gas, data from China’s General Administration of Customs shows.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/defying-wests-sanctions-russia-stands-tall-as-worlds-no-4-economic-powerhouse-1122448447.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-china partnership, global south, global majority, geoeconomics