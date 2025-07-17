https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/russia-ramps-up-lpg-supply-to-china-as-both-sides-boost-cooperation-1122451468.html
Russia Ramps Up LPG Supply To China As Both Sides Boost Cooperation
Russia’s exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to China could reach 750,000 tons in 2025 compared to last year’s 450,000 tons, according to a presentation of the Argus news outlet seen by Russian media.
The growth is driven by Europe’s refusal to purchase Russian raw materials and a decline in US imports due to tariff restrictions, experts say. Russia’s growing LPG supplies to China come as the two countries expand bilateral economic collaboration. In 2024, Russia supplied China with 108.47 million tons of crude oil, 30 billion cubic meters of pipeline gas, and 8.3 million tons of liquefied natural gas, data from China’s General Administration of Customs shows.
The growth is driven by Europe’s refusal to purchase Russian raw materials and a decline in US imports due to tariff restrictions, experts say. Russia’s growing LPG supplies to China come as the two countries expand bilateral economic collaboration.
In 2024, Russia supplied China with 108.47 million tons of crude oil, 30 billion cubic meters of pipeline gas, and 8.3 million tons of liquefied natural gas, data from China’s General Administration of Customs shows.