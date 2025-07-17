International
500+ Chemical Attacks: Russia Details Ukraine's Use of Toxic and Poisonous Agents
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/russia-ramps-up-lpg-supply-to-china-as-both-sides-boost-cooperation-1122451468.html
Russia Ramps Up LPG Supply To China As Both Sides Boost Cooperation
Russia Ramps Up LPG Supply To China As Both Sides Boost Cooperation
Sputnik International
Russia’s exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to China could reach 750,000 tons in 2025 compared to last year’s 450,000 tons, according to a presentation of the Argus news outlet seen by Russian media.
2025-07-17T08:55+0000
2025-07-17T08:55+0000
economy
russian economy under sanctions
russian economy
lpg
russia
china
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/16/1121236883_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f3668a8ae18c6bad4ff02cf3e45b5223.jpg
The growth is driven by Europe’s refusal to purchase Russian raw materials and a decline in US imports due to tariff restrictions, experts say. Russia’s growing LPG supplies to China come as the two countries expand bilateral economic collaboration. In 2024, Russia supplied China with 108.47 million tons of crude oil, 30 billion cubic meters of pipeline gas, and 8.3 million tons of liquefied natural gas, data from China’s General Administration of Customs shows.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/defying-wests-sanctions-russia-stands-tall-as-worlds-no-4-economic-powerhouse-1122448447.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/16/1121236883_17:0:2746:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_60b40d28e4393de2c481fae128fb79a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-china partnership, global south, global majority, geoeconomics
russia-china partnership, global south, global majority, geoeconomics

Russia Ramps Up LPG Supply To China As Both Sides Boost Cooperation

08:55 GMT 17.07.2025
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoRussian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during their meeting on the sidelines of BRICS Summit at Kazan Kremlin in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during their meeting on the sidelines of BRICS Summit at Kazan Kremlin in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2025
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
Subscribe
Russia’s exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to China could reach 750,000 tons in 2025 compared to last year’s 450,000 tons, according to a presentation of the Argus news outlet seen by Russian media.
The growth is driven by Europe’s refusal to purchase Russian raw materials and a decline in US imports due to tariff restrictions, experts say. Russia’s growing LPG supplies to China come as the two countries expand bilateral economic collaboration.
In 2024, Russia supplied China with 108.47 million tons of crude oil, 30 billion cubic meters of pipeline gas, and 8.3 million tons of liquefied natural gas, data from China’s General Administration of Customs shows.
Russia retained its position as the world's fourth largest economy in 2024, while the gap with its closest competitor doubled, according to data published by the World Bank and RIA Novosti’s calculations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2025
Multimedia
Defying West's Sanctions, Russia Stands Tall as World's No. 4 Economic Powerhouse
06:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала