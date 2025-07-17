https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/russian-fsb-says-detained-saboteur-plotting-blast-at-voronezh-energy-infrastructure-object-1122451357.html
Russian FSB Says Detained Saboteur Plotting Blast at Voronezh Energy Infrastructure Object
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had detained a saboteur who was preparing a blast at an energy infrastructure facility in the city of Voronezh and transmitted air defense data to Ukraine.
The detainee collected and transmitted information about the air defense assets of the Russian Ministry of Defense located in the Voronezh Region. While carrying out a task assigned by his supervisor, he also extracted a homemade explosive device to subsequently commit a sabotage and terrorist act at a regional energy infrastructure facility.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia in Voronezh has stopped the illegal activity of a Russian citizen, born in 1984, suspected of high treason and sabotage in the interests of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," the FSB said in a statement.
The detainee collected and transmitted information about the air defense assets of the Russian Ministry of Defense located in the Voronezh Region. While carrying out a task assigned by his supervisor, he also extracted a homemade explosive device to subsequently commit a sabotage and terrorist act at a regional energy infrastructure facility.