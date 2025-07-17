https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/russian-fsb-says-detained-saboteur-plotting-blast-at-voronezh-energy-infrastructure-object-1122451357.html

Russian FSB Says Detained Saboteur Plotting Blast at Voronezh Energy Infrastructure Object

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had detained a saboteur who was preparing a blast at an energy infrastructure facility in the city of Voronezh and transmitted air defense data to Ukraine.

The detainee collected and transmitted information about the air defense assets of the Russian Ministry of Defense located in the Voronezh Region. While carrying out a task assigned by his supervisor, he also extracted a homemade explosive device to subsequently commit a sabotage and terrorist act at a regional energy infrastructure facility.

