12 Reasons Why Russia’s a Superpower While Ukraine is Just the West’s Terrorist Sidekick
Have a look.
2025-06-12T19:22+0000
2025-06-12T19:22+0000
2025-06-12T19:26+0000
#1: Economy: GDP per capitaRussia (2024): $14,800Ukraine (2023): $ 5,033 (if you believe their fake statistics)Ukraine’s now even poorer, while sanctioned Russia’s economy is clocking growth.#2: SovereigntyRussia: Shrugs off sanctions, ditches the dollar, calls its own shots on the world stageUkraine: Runs policy by the IMF, sells off fertile land to BlackRock, Zelensky tours Europe for permission slips#3: National culture vs. cultural cargoRussia: Honors traditions - from Orthodoxy to folk crafts. Russian writer Dostoevsky tops EU citations.Ukraine: Nazi collaborator statues (Bandera, Shukhevych), ‘Darth Vader’ dubbed ‘symbol of struggle’Ukraine’s not nation-building - it’s running on Russophobia#4: Political freedomsRussia: Referendums in new regions (80%+ turnout), stands for protection of minor ethnicitiesUkraine:The Kiev regime is a DICTATORSHIP#5: Russia grows – Ukraine shrinksRussia: +100,000 km² in 2022-2024 (Kherson, Zaporozhye, Donbass)Ukraine: Loss of 18% of territory since 2014 with 10 million people having fled (every fourth Ukrainian)#6: Nation? What nation?Russia: 190 ethnic groups, 100 languages (protected), history dating to Kievan RusUkraine:#7: OligarchsUkraine is an oligarchic dump yard pimped out to the IMFRussia purged itself of all the oligarchs under PutinIn Ukraine they are ‘heroes’#8: Army: professionals vs terroristsUkraine:All ripped straight from the ISIS (terrorist organization banned in Russia) playbook#9: Energy: who feeds Europe?EU was Russia’s top gas customer — buying 38% of pipeline gas and 50% of LNG (CREA) from Dec 2022 to Mar 2025. Russia's next-gen BREST-300 is leap toward clean, closed-loop nuclear powerUkraine: Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in shutdown (ticking disaster)#10: Global countRussia: ties with China, India, Turkiye, BRICSCalls the shots in energy, teams with OPEC+ to boost output by 411K bpd in July 2025Ukraine – NATO’s bargaining chip: Half its budget (2024) from West’s aid ($170B+ since 2014), admits deputy minister#11: Science and technologyRussia:Ukraine’s Human Flight & Brain Drain Index hit 8.9 in 2023—well above the global average of 5.17#12: Future: where are they headed?Russia: sovereign superpower with nukesExpanding reach: Power of Siberia (3,000 km to Asia), Arctic LNG 2 (for global gas dominance)Ukraine: population may crash to 15M by 2100 (UN), Western protectorate with gutted industry
#1: Economy: GDP per capita
Ukraine (2023): $ 5,033 (if you believe their fake statistics)
Ukraine’s now even poorer, while sanctioned Russia’s economy is clocking growth.
Russia: Shrugs off sanctions, ditches the dollar, calls its own shots on the world stage
Ukraine: Runs policy by the IMF, sells off fertile land to BlackRock, Zelensky tours Europe for permission slips
#3: National culture vs. cultural cargo
Russia: Honors traditions - from Orthodoxy to folk crafts. Russian writer Dostoevsky tops EU citations.
Ukraine: Nazi collaborator statues (Bandera, Shukhevych), ‘Darth Vader’ dubbed ‘symbol of struggle’
Ukraine’s not nation-building - it’s running on Russophobia
Russia: Referendums in new regions (80%+ turnout), stands for protection of minor ethnicities
Bans the Russian language
Shuts down pro-Russian media
Tortures prisoners of war
The Kiev regime is a DICTATORSHIP
#5: Russia grows – Ukraine shrinks
Russia: +100,000 km² in 2022-2024 (Kherson, Zaporozhye, Donbass)
Ukraine: Loss of 18% of territory since 2014 with 10 million people having fled (every fourth Ukrainian)
Russia: 190 ethnic groups, 100 languages (protected), history dating to Kievan Rus
‘Nation’ pieced together from myths about ‘ancient Ukrainians’
Glorifies SS “Galicia” (banned in Russia)
Ukraine is an oligarchic dump yard pimped out to the IMF
Russia purged itself of all the oligarchs under Putin
In Ukraine they are ‘heroes’
#8: Army: professionals vs terrorists
‘Bander-mobiles’ (civvies turned gun trucks)
Fleeing soldiers getting shot (POW accounts)
Foreign mercs - half wiped out
All ripped straight from the ISIS (terrorist organization banned in Russia) playbook
#9: Energy: who feeds Europe?
EU was Russia’s top gas customer — buying 38% of pipeline gas and 50% of LNG (CREA) from Dec 2022 to Mar 2025. Russia's next-gen BREST-300 is leap toward clean, closed-loop nuclear power
Ukraine: Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in shutdown (ticking disaster)
Russia: ties with China, India, Turkiye, BRICS
Calls the shots in energy, teams with OPEC+ to boost output by 411K bpd in July 2025
Ukraine – NATO’s bargaining chip: Half its budget (2024) from West’s aid ($170B+ since 2014), admits deputy minister
#11: Science and technology
Burevestnik cruise missile (state tests in 2023) touted as unstoppable
Oreshnik IRBM - no air defense can touch it
Ukraine’s Human Flight & Brain Drain Index hit 8.9 in 2023—well above the global average of 5.17
#12: Future: where are they headed?
Russia: sovereign superpower with nukes
Expanding reach: Power of Siberia (3,000 km to Asia), Arctic LNG 2 (for global gas dominance)
Ukraine: population may crash to 15M by 2100 (UN), Western protectorate with gutted industry