https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/12-reasons-why-russias-a-superpower-while-ukraine-is-just-the-wests-terrorist-sidekick-1122234676.html

12 Reasons Why Russia’s a Superpower While Ukraine is Just the West’s Terrorist Sidekick

12 Reasons Why Russia’s a Superpower While Ukraine is Just the West’s Terrorist Sidekick

Sputnik International

Have a look.

2025-06-12T19:22+0000

2025-06-12T19:22+0000

2025-06-12T19:26+0000

analysis

russia

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

imf

stepan bandera

european union (eu)

blackrock

nazi

liquefied natural gas (lng)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/03/1122181958_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_ed29903c8428926a1ca072f4aa04e0b4.jpg

#1: Economy: GDP per capitaRussia (2024): $14,800Ukraine (2023): $ 5,033 (if you believe their fake statistics)Ukraine’s now even poorer, while sanctioned Russia’s economy is clocking growth.#2: SovereigntyRussia: Shrugs off sanctions, ditches the dollar, calls its own shots on the world stageUkraine: Runs policy by the IMF, sells off fertile land to BlackRock, Zelensky tours Europe for permission slips#3: National culture vs. cultural cargoRussia: Honors traditions - from Orthodoxy to folk crafts. Russian writer Dostoevsky tops EU citations.Ukraine: Nazi collaborator statues (Bandera, Shukhevych), ‘Darth Vader’ dubbed ‘symbol of struggle’Ukraine’s not nation-building - it’s running on Russophobia#4: Political freedomsRussia: Referendums in new regions (80%+ turnout), stands for protection of minor ethnicitiesUkraine:The Kiev regime is a DICTATORSHIP#5: Russia grows – Ukraine shrinksRussia: +100,000 km² in 2022-2024 (Kherson, Zaporozhye, Donbass)Ukraine: Loss of 18% of territory since 2014 with 10 million people having fled (every fourth Ukrainian)#6: Nation? What nation?Russia: 190 ethnic groups, 100 languages (protected), history dating to Kievan RusUkraine:#7: OligarchsUkraine is an oligarchic dump yard pimped out to the IMFRussia purged itself of all the oligarchs under PutinIn Ukraine they are ‘heroes’#8: Army: professionals vs terroristsUkraine:All ripped straight from the ISIS (terrorist organization banned in Russia) playbook#9: Energy: who feeds Europe?EU was Russia’s top gas customer — buying 38% of pipeline gas and 50% of LNG (CREA) from Dec 2022 to Mar 2025. Russia's next-gen BREST-300 is leap toward clean, closed-loop nuclear powerUkraine: Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in shutdown (ticking disaster)#10: Global countRussia: ties with China, India, Turkiye, BRICSCalls the shots in energy, teams with OPEC+ to boost output by 411K bpd in July 2025Ukraine – NATO’s bargaining chip: Half its budget (2024) from West’s aid ($170B+ since 2014), admits deputy minister#11: Science and technologyRussia:Ukraine’s Human Flight & Brain Drain Index hit 8.9 in 2023—well above the global average of 5.17#12: Future: where are they headed?Russia: sovereign superpower with nukesExpanding reach: Power of Siberia (3,000 km to Asia), Arctic LNG 2 (for global gas dominance)Ukraine: population may crash to 15M by 2100 (UN), Western protectorate with gutted industry

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250326/from-neo-nazi-camps-to-dolls-with-prosthetics-how-ukraine-steals-childhood-1121694564.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/rubio-congratulates-russians-on-russia-day-1122230071.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250604/cracks-in-eus-energy-suicide-france--belgium-refuse-to-back-russian-gas-ban-1122187352.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/zelensky-regime-to-wage-eternal-war-against-russia---ukrainian-opposition-politician-1122131686.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

is russia a superpower, is russia powerful, who's powerful