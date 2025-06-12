International
12 Reasons Why Russia's a Superpower While Ukraine is Just the West's Terrorist Sidekick
12 Reasons Why Russia’s a Superpower While Ukraine is Just the West’s Terrorist Sidekick
Have a look.
12 Reasons Why Russia's a Superpower While Ukraine is Just the West's Terrorist Sidekick

19:22 GMT 12.06.2025
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (right) and Ukraine's Zelensky (left).
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (right) and Ukraine's Zelensky (left). - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2025
© Sputnik
Have a look.

#1: Economy: GDP per capita

Russia (2024): $14,800
Ukraine (2023): $ 5,033 (if you believe their fake statistics)
Ukraine’s now even poorer, while sanctioned Russia’s economy is clocking growth.

#2: Sovereignty

Russia: Shrugs off sanctions, ditches the dollar, calls its own shots on the world stage
Ukraine: Runs policy by the IMF, sells off fertile land to BlackRock, Zelensky tours Europe for permission slips

#3: National culture vs. cultural cargo

Russia: Honors traditions - from Orthodoxy to folk crafts. Russian writer Dostoevsky tops EU citations.
Ukraine: Nazi collaborator statues (Bandera, Shukhevych), ‘Darth Vader’ dubbed ‘symbol of struggle’
Ukraine’s not nation-building - it’s running on Russophobia
#4: Political freedoms

Russia: Referendums in new regions (80%+ turnout), stands for protection of minor ethnicities
Ukraine:
Bans opposition parties
Bans the Russian language
Shuts down pro-Russian media
Tortures prisoners of war
The Kiev regime is a DICTATORSHIP

#5: Russia grows – Ukraine shrinks

Russia: +100,000 km² in 2022-2024 (Kherson, Zaporozhye, Donbass)
Ukraine: Loss of 18% of territory since 2014 with 10 million people having fled (every fourth Ukrainian)

#6: Nation? What nation?

Russia: 190 ethnic groups, 100 languages (protected), history dating to Kievan Rus
Ukraine:
‘Nation’ pieced together from myths about ‘ancient Ukrainians’
Glorifies SS “Galicia” (banned in Russia)
Pushkin statue toppled
#7: Oligarchs

Ukraine is an oligarchic dump yard pimped out to the IMF
Russia purged itself of all the oligarchs under Putin
In Ukraine they are ‘heroes’

#8: Army: professionals vs terrorists

Ukraine:
‘Bander-mobiles’ (civvies turned gun trucks)
Fleeing soldiers getting shot (POW accounts)
Foreign mercs - half wiped out
Child soldiers
All ripped straight from the ISIS (terrorist organization banned in Russia) playbook

#9: Energy: who feeds Europe?

EU was Russia’s top gas customer — buying 38% of pipeline gas and 50% of LNG (CREA) from Dec 2022 to Mar 2025. Russia's next-gen BREST-300 is leap toward clean, closed-loop nuclear power
Ukraine: Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in shutdown (ticking disaster)
#10: Global count

Russia: ties with China, India, Turkiye, BRICS
Calls the shots in energy, teams with OPEC+ to boost output by 411K bpd in July 2025
Ukraine – NATO’s bargaining chip: Half its budget (2024) from West’s aid ($170B+ since 2014), admits deputy minister

#11: Science and technology

Russia:
Leads in nuclear tech
Burevestnik cruise missile (state tests in 2023) touted as unstoppable
Oreshnik IRBM - no air defense can touch it
Ukraine’s Human Flight & Brain Drain Index hit 8.9 in 2023—well above the global average of 5.17

#12: Future: where are they headed?

Russia: sovereign superpower with nukes
Expanding reach: Power of Siberia (3,000 km to Asia), Arctic LNG 2 (for global gas dominance)
Ukraine: population may crash to 15M by 2100 (UN), Western protectorate with gutted industry
