https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/ukrainian-proposal-to-trade-wwii-corpses-for-living-prisoners-is-beyond-the-pale-1122453562.html
Ukrainian Proposal to Trade WWII Corpses for Living Prisoners is Beyond the Pale - Ex-DoD Analyst
Ukrainian Proposal to Trade WWII Corpses for Living Prisoners is Beyond the Pale - Ex-DoD Analyst
Sputnik International
The callousness of the Ukrainian offer to exchange the exhumed remains of Russian WWII soldiers for Ukrainian military prisoners is “hard to imagine,” former US Department of Defense analyst Karen Kwiatkowsky told Sputnik.
2025-07-17T16:13+0000
2025-07-17T16:13+0000
2025-07-17T16:23+0000
analysis
ukraine
russia
karen kwiatkowski
prisoner exchange
exhumation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112436406_0:155:3089:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_fc0e0c8392a4d6d319b15e6c40eeaa0f.jpg
“It also suggests that there are not enough current Russian soldiers dead or captured to match those Ukrainians dead or held as POWs by Russia,” Kwiatkowski notes.This offer, and other similar acts perpetrated by the Ukrainian side, “ensure Ukraine’s future will even more impoverished, less free, and even more widely held in contempt by the world community.”Kwiatkoswki also lamented the West’s inability to “get its data and intelligence right regarding Ukraine,” and argued that “such willful ignorance on the US and NATO side kills more Ukrainians, and degrades Ukraine as desperate acts and offers such as this one become normalized.”This week, Ukraine’s Lvov mayor Andriy Sadovy proposed trading the exhumed remains of Soviet soldiers, originally buried at the "Hill of Glory" memorial complex in the city, for Ukrainian POWs.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/lvov-mayor-proposes-exchanging-remains-of-soviet-soldiers-for-ukrainian-pows-1122452738.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112436406_180:0:2909:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b52b1ed8f5417b674d05223375342e04.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hill of glory exhumation, russia ukraine prisoner exchange
hill of glory exhumation, russia ukraine prisoner exchange
Ukrainian Proposal to Trade WWII Corpses for Living Prisoners is Beyond the Pale - Ex-DoD Analyst
16:13 GMT 17.07.2025 (Updated: 16:23 GMT 17.07.2025)
The callousness of the Ukrainian offer to exchange the exhumed remains of Russian WWII soldiers for Ukrainian military prisoners is “hard to imagine,” former US Department of Defense analyst Karen Kwiatkowsky told Sputnik.
“It also suggests that there are not enough current Russian soldiers dead or captured to match those Ukrainians dead or held as POWs by Russia,” Kwiatkowski notes.
This offer, and other similar acts perpetrated by the Ukrainian side, “ensure Ukraine’s future will even more impoverished, less free, and even more widely held in contempt by the world community.”
Kwiatkoswki also lamented the West’s inability to “get its data and intelligence right regarding Ukraine,” and argued that “such willful ignorance on the US and NATO side kills more Ukrainians, and degrades Ukraine as desperate acts and offers such as this one become normalized.”
This week, Ukraine’s Lvov mayor Andriy Sadovy proposed trading the exhumed remains of Soviet soldiers, originally buried at the "Hill of Glory" memorial complex in the city, for Ukrainian POWs.