International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/ukrainian-proposal-to-trade-wwii-corpses-for-living-prisoners-is-beyond-the-pale-1122453562.html
Ukrainian Proposal to Trade WWII Corpses for Living Prisoners is Beyond the Pale - Ex-DoD Analyst
Ukrainian Proposal to Trade WWII Corpses for Living Prisoners is Beyond the Pale - Ex-DoD Analyst
Sputnik International
The callousness of the Ukrainian offer to exchange the exhumed remains of Russian WWII soldiers for Ukrainian military prisoners is “hard to imagine,” former US Department of Defense analyst Karen Kwiatkowsky told Sputnik.
2025-07-17T16:13+0000
2025-07-17T16:23+0000
analysis
ukraine
russia
karen kwiatkowski
prisoner exchange
exhumation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112436406_0:155:3089:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_fc0e0c8392a4d6d319b15e6c40eeaa0f.jpg
“It also suggests that there are not enough current Russian soldiers dead or captured to match those Ukrainians dead or held as POWs by Russia,” Kwiatkowski notes.This offer, and other similar acts perpetrated by the Ukrainian side, “ensure Ukraine’s future will even more impoverished, less free, and even more widely held in contempt by the world community.”Kwiatkoswki also lamented the West’s inability to “get its data and intelligence right regarding Ukraine,” and argued that “such willful ignorance on the US and NATO side kills more Ukrainians, and degrades Ukraine as desperate acts and offers such as this one become normalized.”This week, Ukraine’s Lvov mayor Andriy Sadovy proposed trading the exhumed remains of Soviet soldiers, originally buried at the "Hill of Glory" memorial complex in the city, for Ukrainian POWs.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/lvov-mayor-proposes-exchanging-remains-of-soviet-soldiers-for-ukrainian-pows-1122452738.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112436406_180:0:2909:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b52b1ed8f5417b674d05223375342e04.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hill of glory exhumation, russia ukraine prisoner exchange
hill of glory exhumation, russia ukraine prisoner exchange

Ukrainian Proposal to Trade WWII Corpses for Living Prisoners is Beyond the Pale - Ex-DoD Analyst

16:13 GMT 17.07.2025 (Updated: 16:23 GMT 17.07.2025)
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankA Ukrainian POW. File photo
A Ukrainian POW. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2025
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The callousness of the Ukrainian offer to exchange the exhumed remains of Russian WWII soldiers for Ukrainian military prisoners is “hard to imagine,” former US Department of Defense analyst Karen Kwiatkowsky told Sputnik.
“It also suggests that there are not enough current Russian soldiers dead or captured to match those Ukrainians dead or held as POWs by Russia,” Kwiatkowski notes.
This offer, and other similar acts perpetrated by the Ukrainian side, “ensure Ukraine’s future will even more impoverished, less free, and even more widely held in contempt by the world community.”
Kwiatkoswki also lamented the West’s inability to “get its data and intelligence right regarding Ukraine,” and argued that “such willful ignorance on the US and NATO side kills more Ukrainians, and degrades Ukraine as desperate acts and offers such as this one become normalized.”
Soviet memorial destroyed by Lvov authorities - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Shares Long History of Desecrating Death
13:13 GMT
This week, Ukraine’s Lvov mayor Andriy Sadovy proposed trading the exhumed remains of Soviet soldiers, originally buried at the "Hill of Glory" memorial complex in the city, for Ukrainian POWs.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала