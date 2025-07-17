https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/us-alienating-allies-with-tariffs-countries-may-view-trumps-moves-as-bluff-1122449999.html
US Alienating Allies With Tariffs, Countries May View Trump’s Moves as Bluff
US Alienating Allies With Tariffs, Countries May View Trump’s Moves as Bluff
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump’s strategy of imposing sanctions and tariffs is straining relations with allies, and countries are not taking it seriously, director of the Institute for Nuclear Studies at American University in Washington, Professor Peter Kuznick said.
2025-07-17T04:59+0000
2025-07-17T04:59+0000
2025-07-17T04:59+0000
economy
donald trump
us
russia
washington
china
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1a/1121933585_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4df911840bc8c080f76936e39769396d.jpg
“President Trump is alienating both allies and adversaries with his tariffs and sanctions. This approach may backfire. Countries are growing weary of Trump’s tactics and may call his bluff,” Kuznick stated. The professor emphasized that sanctioning Russia will have limited impact, but imposing secondary sanctions on nations such as China, India, Brazil, and others trading with Russia could be “highly consequential.” On Monday, President Trump announced that he would impose 100% secondary tariffs on Russia if no agreement on the Ukraine conflict is reached within the next 50 days. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick clarified to reporters that by “secondary tariffs,” the president meant “secondary sanctions.” Lutnick added that both tariffs and sanctions remain tools in Trump’s arsenal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/trump-is-under-pressure-of-eu-nato---lavrov-on-trumps-statement-on-50-days-to-end-ukraine-conflict-1122444980.html
russia
washington
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1a/1121933585_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_322d2f75d09a39541cb1fe2c351ea66d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us president donald trump’s strategy of imposing sanctions and tariffs is straining relations with allies, and countries are not taking it seriously, director of the institute for nuclear studies at american university in washington, professor peter kuznick said.
us president donald trump’s strategy of imposing sanctions and tariffs is straining relations with allies, and countries are not taking it seriously, director of the institute for nuclear studies at american university in washington, professor peter kuznick said.
US Alienating Allies With Tariffs, Countries May View Trump’s Moves as Bluff
US President Donald Trump’s strategy of imposing sanctions and tariffs is straining relations with allies, and countries are not taking it seriously, director of the Institute for Nuclear Studies at American University in Washington, Professor Peter Kuznick said.
“President Trump is alienating both allies and adversaries with his tariffs and sanctions. This approach may backfire. Countries are growing weary of Trump’s tactics and may call his bluff,” Kuznick stated.
The professor emphasized that sanctioning Russia will have limited impact, but imposing secondary sanctions on nations such as China, India, Brazil, and others trading with Russia could be “highly consequential.”
On Monday, President Trump announced that he would impose 100% secondary tariffs on Russia if no agreement on the Ukraine conflict is reached within the next 50 days. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick clarified to reporters that by “secondary tariffs,” the president meant “secondary sanctions.” Lutnick added that both tariffs and sanctions remain tools in Trump’s arsenal.