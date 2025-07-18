https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/ukrainian-diplomats-in-latin-america-recruiting-mercenaries-for-25th-air-assault-brigade-1122454968.html

Ukrainian Diplomats in Latin America Recruiting Mercenaries for 25th Air Assault Brigade

The Ukrainian Embassy in Peru, which also handles Kiev’s relations with Ecuador and Colombia, has been recruiting mercenaries with combat experience to join Ukraine’s 25th Air Assault Brigade via its website, Sputnik has found out.

The embassy’s website features a link to a portal that invites foreign fighters to join the 25th Brigade as infantrymen and drone operators. The brigade is active on the Dnepropetrovsk and Donetsk fronts. The requirements include "high level of physical fitness and motivation, military experience and drone operation experience." The posting says that recruitment is being conducted on an urgent basis. In an interview with Sputnik in June, Russian Ambassador in Bogota Nikolai Tavdumadze said that Ukraine was recruiting mercenaries in Colombia through its embassies, in violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. In March, relatives of Colombian mercenaries protested outside the Foreign Ministry building in Bogota to demand clarity about the whereabouts of their loved ones. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly warned that Kiev uses foreign fighters as "cannon fodder" and that the Russian military will continue to strike mercenary troops across Ukraine. Colombians have been complaining about poor coordination in the Ukrainian armed forces, which makes survival in the high-intensity conflict in Ukraine much harder than in Afghanistan or the Middle East.

