International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/ukrainian-diplomats-in-latin-america-recruiting-mercenaries-for-25th-air-assault-brigade-1122454968.html
Ukrainian Diplomats in Latin America Recruiting Mercenaries for 25th Air Assault Brigade
Ukrainian Diplomats in Latin America Recruiting Mercenaries for 25th Air Assault Brigade
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian Embassy in Peru, which also handles Kiev’s relations with Ecuador and Colombia, has been recruiting mercenaries with combat experience to join Ukraine’s 25th Air Assault Brigade via its website, Sputnik has found out.
2025-07-18T09:48+0000
2025-07-18T09:48+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
vienna convention on diplomatic relations
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/04/1118249828_4:0:1280:718_1920x0_80_0_0_bd75609de4d78dbc2221a85a7a8b70ba.png
The embassy’s website features a link to a portal that invites foreign fighters to join the 25th Brigade as infantrymen and drone operators. The brigade is active on the Dnepropetrovsk and Donetsk fronts. The requirements include "high level of physical fitness and motivation, military experience and drone operation experience." The posting says that recruitment is being conducted on an urgent basis. In an interview with Sputnik in June, Russian Ambassador in Bogota Nikolai Tavdumadze said that Ukraine was recruiting mercenaries in Colombia through its embassies, in violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. In March, relatives of Colombian mercenaries protested outside the Foreign Ministry building in Bogota to demand clarity about the whereabouts of their loved ones. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly warned that Kiev uses foreign fighters as "cannon fodder" and that the Russian military will continue to strike mercenary troops across Ukraine. Colombians have been complaining about poor coordination in the Ukrainian armed forces, which makes survival in the high-intensity conflict in Ukraine much harder than in Afghanistan or the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250504/it-was-a-mistake-killed-son-of-finnish-politician-rued-joining-ukrainian-mercs--1121977134.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250313/no-mercy-for-mercs-what-legal-nightmare-awaits-them-in-russia-1121634819.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/04/1118249828_200:0:1157:718_1920x0_80_0_0_8e5b4b90631e3d00d126906f001ff087.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, hostilities ukraine, ukraine mercenaries, mercs ukraine, ukraine conflict soldiers of fortune
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, hostilities ukraine, ukraine mercenaries, mercs ukraine, ukraine conflict soldiers of fortune

Ukrainian Diplomats in Latin America Recruiting Mercenaries for 25th Air Assault Brigade

09:48 GMT 18.07.2025
© SputnikA grave of German mercenary Stefan Roland Puri who fought on the side of the Kiev regime. File photo
A grave of German mercenary Stefan Roland Puri who fought on the side of the Kiev regime. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2025
© Sputnik
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian Embassy in Peru, which also handles Kiev’s relations with Ecuador and Colombia, has been recruiting mercenaries with combat experience to join Ukraine’s 25th Air Assault Brigade via its website, Sputnik has found out.
The embassy’s website features a link to a portal that invites foreign fighters to join the 25th Brigade as infantrymen and drone operators. The brigade is active on the Dnepropetrovsk and Donetsk fronts.
Alleged US mercenaries were seen in a night club in the city of Mariupol under Kiev's control, a Donetsk People's Republic military official said - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
'It Was a Mistake': Killed Son of Finnish Politician Rued Joining Ukrainian Mercs
4 May, 11:01 GMT
The requirements include "high level of physical fitness and motivation, military experience and drone operation experience." The posting says that recruitment is being conducted on an urgent basis.
In an interview with Sputnik in June, Russian Ambassador in Bogota Nikolai Tavdumadze said that Ukraine was recruiting mercenaries in Colombia through its embassies, in violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. In March, relatives of Colombian mercenaries protested outside the Foreign Ministry building in Bogota to demand clarity about the whereabouts of their loved ones.
The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly warned that Kiev uses foreign fighters as "cannon fodder" and that the Russian military will continue to strike mercenary troops across Ukraine. Colombians have been complaining about poor coordination in the Ukrainian armed forces, which makes survival in the high-intensity conflict in Ukraine much harder than in Afghanistan or the Middle East.
Foreign mercenaries are seen being brought to court in Donetsk. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2025
Russia
No Mercy for Mercs: What Legal Nightmare Awaits Them in Russia?
13 March, 13:57 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала