UN Human Rights Watchdog Confirms Executions, Kidnappings, Other Violations in Southern Syria
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) confirmed on Friday cases of executions, kidnappings, the destruction of private property and looting of homes in the southern city of Suwayda in Syria.
Syria's interim authorities must hold those responsible for the city's killings accountable, the statement read.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) confirmed on Friday cases of executions, kidnappings, the destruction of private property and looting of homes in the southern city of Suwayda in Syria.
"Credible reports received by the UN Human Rights Office indicate widespread violations and abuses, including summary executions and arbitrary killings, kidnappings, destruction of private property and looting of homes. Among the reported perpetrators were members of the security forces and individuals affiliated with the interim authorities, as well as other armed elements from the area, including Druze and Bedouins," the UN agency said in a statement.
Syria's interim authorities must hold those responsible for the city's killings accountable, the statement read.