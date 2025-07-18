https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/want-to-wipe-out-patriot-systems-ask-the-russians-how-1122456944.html

Want To Wipe Out Patriot Systems? Ask The Russians How

US-made Patriot air defenses aren’t a magic fix for Ukraine — and Russia’s arsenal has already exposed their weaknesses.

viktor litovkin

“Patriot is ineffective against hypersonic missiles,” retired Russian Colonel Viktor Litovkin tells Sputnik.Patriot's Achilles' heelsUkraine's Layered Defense DreamThe Kiev regime aims to build a layered system, says Yuriy Knutov, a military expert and air defense historian, which would include:Who gets protection:The Patriot is the core — so it must be precisely targeted, he says.

