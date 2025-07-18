Want To Wipe Out Patriot Systems? Ask The Russians How
16:09 GMT 18.07.2025 (Updated: 16:21 GMT 18.07.2025)
US-made Patriot air defenses aren’t a magic fix for Ukraine — and Russia’s arsenal has already exposed their weaknesses.
“Patriot is ineffective against hypersonic missiles,” retired Russian Colonel Viktor Litovkin tells Sputnik.
The Kh-47M2 Kinzhal, a Russian hypersonic missile that reaches speeds up to Mach 10 and ranges of 3,000 km, easily destroys Patriots.
Iskander-M's single-stage solid-fuel guided missile 9M723 boasts a quasi-ballistic trajectory. With a striking range up to 500km it is another effective tools against Patriot systems.
Both the Iskander-M and Kinzhal systems demonstrate high precision.
Not by hypersonic alone: Geran dones + Kalibr missiles is a killer combo. A swarm of Geran drones forces Patriots to waste missiles. Then, while it’s reloading, a cruise missile, like a Kalibr, is fired.
Patriot's Achilles' heels
"Dead Zones": The Patriot has dead zones, like up to 100m altitude where it can't detect targets, per Litovkin.
So drones flying low can evade it. This is exactly how Houthi drones overcome air defenses in the Middle East, and Patriots couldn’t stop them.
Easy to detect: The Patriot system has a radar station that emits radio waves. By detecting these waves, you can determine where they come from and pinpoint the coordinates of the source. So, in this case, reconnaissance is technically quite simple.
Ukraine's Layered Defense Dream
The Kiev regime aims to build a layered system, says Yuriy Knutov, a military expert and air defense historian, which would include:
long-range Patriots
mid-range SAMP/T
short-range NASAMS or IRIS-T
plus Gepard guns
Who gets protection:
Knutov believes that new Patriot systems will protect Western military plants in Ukraine.
They’ll also be deployed around Kiev, Kharkov, Odessa, and Lichevsk — key hubs for weapons.
Ukrainian troops at the front lines? Just cannon fodder.
The Patriot is the core — so it must be precisely targeted, he says.