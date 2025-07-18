https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/russias-weekly-military-gains-precision-strikes-and-ten-liberated-settlements-1122455709.html

Russia's Weekly Military Gains: Precision Strikes and Ten Liberated Settlements

Moscow's forces have carried out five group air strikes on Ukrainian defense industry enterprises and Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) facilities over the past week, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Friday.

Russian forces also liberated ten settlements during the week.Russia's Yug Battlegroup continued advancing into the enemy’s defense and liberated Petrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The Vostok Battlegroup took control of the settlements of Karl Marks, Voskresenka, Novokhatskoye in the DPR, and Malinovka in the Zaporozhye region also.The Dnepr Battlegroup liberated Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye region, while the Tsentr Battlegroup continued its offensive in the Donetsk People's Republic and Dnepropetrovsk region, liberating three settlements — Nikolayevka, Mayak, and Popov Yar in the DPR.

