Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia's Weekly Military Gains: Precision Strikes and Ten Liberated Settlements
Russia's Weekly Military Gains: Precision Strikes and Ten Liberated Settlements
Moscow's forces have carried out five group air strikes on Ukrainian defense industry enterprises and Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) facilities over the past week, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Friday.
Russian forces also liberated ten settlements during the week.Russia's Yug Battlegroup continued advancing into the enemy’s defense and liberated Petrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The Vostok Battlegroup took control of the settlements of Karl Marks, Voskresenka, Novokhatskoye in the DPR, and Malinovka in the Zaporozhye region also.The Dnepr Battlegroup liberated Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye region, while the Tsentr Battlegroup continued its offensive in the Donetsk People's Republic and Dnepropetrovsk region, liberating three settlements — Nikolayevka, Mayak, and Popov Yar in the DPR.
russia-nato showdown, ukraine hostilities, russian offensive, russian army gains, russian military gains
russia-nato showdown, ukraine hostilities, russian offensive, russian army gains, russian military gains

12:13 GMT 18.07.2025
Moscow's forces have carried out five group air strikes on Ukrainian defense industry enterprises and Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) facilities over the past week, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Friday.

"From July 12 to 18, 2025, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out five group strikes with precision-guided air-launched weapons and strike UAVs, targeting Ukraine's military-industrial complex enterprises, military airfield infrastructure, assembly and storage sites for strike drones and unmanned boats, arsenals, fuel and military equipment storage depots, territorial recruitment centers for UAFs, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists, and foreign mercenaries," the Ministry of Defense stated in its report.

"Over the course of the week, units of the Sever Battlegroup liberated the settlement of Degtyarnoe in the Kharkov region," the Ministry of Defense reported in one example.
Russian forces also liberated ten settlements during the week.
Russia's Yug Battlegroup continued advancing into the enemy’s defense and liberated Petrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The Vostok Battlegroup took control of the settlements of Karl Marks, Voskresenka, Novokhatskoye in the DPR, and Malinovka in the Zaporozhye region also.
The Dnepr Battlegroup liberated Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye region, while the Tsentr Battlegroup continued its offensive in the Donetsk People's Republic and Dnepropetrovsk region, liberating three settlements — Nikolayevka, Mayak, and Popov Yar in the DPR.
