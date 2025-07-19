Iran May Abandon Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty if Sanction Pressure Persists
© AP Photo / VAHID SALEMIIn front of a picture of supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Shahab-3 missile, a weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and reaching Europe, Israel and U.S. forces in the Middle East, is displayed during a parade ceremony, marking 25th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2005
© AP Photo / VAHID SALEMI
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran may withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), and start enriching uranium above 60% if the sanctions pressure on it continues, the spokesman for the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Ebrahim Rezaei, said on Saturday.
"Iran has so far only suspended its voluntary implementation of the additional protocol, but still remains a part of the NPT, but if the sanctions pressure continues, the withdrawal from the treaty, the enrichment of uranium to over 60% level, production and export of advanced centrifuges and expansion of relations in the nuclear area may be on the agenda," Rezaei was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.
On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the resumption of the nuclear talks negotiations with the US was possible only if Washington was ready for a mutually beneficial and balanced nuclear deal. The E3 countries (the UK, Germany and France) must abandon the idea of restoring international sanctions against Iran and start acting responsibly if it wants to play a role in the nuclear talks, he added.
Araghchi's statement came after after the foreign ministers of France, Britain and Germany told him in a phone conversation that they could restore international sanctions against Tehran by the end of the summer, including those by the UN Security Council, lifted after the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was made in 2015.
The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) is an international treaty developed by the UN Committee on Disarmament to prevent the expansion of the circle of countries possessing nuclear weapons.