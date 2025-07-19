https://sputnikglobe.com/20250719/iran-may-abandon-nuclear-non-proliferation-treaty-if-sanction-pressure-persists-1122459989.html

Iran May Abandon Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty if Sanction Pressure Persists

Iran May Abandon Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty if Sanction Pressure Persists

Sputnik International

Iran may withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), and start enriching uranium above 60% if the sanctions pressure on it continues, the spokesman for the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Ebrahim Rezaei, said on Saturday.

2025-07-19T16:08+0000

2025-07-19T16:08+0000

2025-07-19T16:08+0000

world

iran

us

us-iran relations

iran nuclear deal

iran nuclear arms

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100494978_0:0:2831:1592_1920x0_80_0_0_50d403def4993ed1363ccd021a81b19c.jpg

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the resumption of the nuclear talks negotiations with the US was possible only if Washington was ready for a mutually beneficial and balanced nuclear deal. The E3 countries (the UK, Germany and France) must abandon the idea of restoring international sanctions against Iran and start acting responsibly if it wants to play a role in the nuclear talks, he added. Araghchi's statement came after after the foreign ministers of France, Britain and Germany told him in a phone conversation that they could restore international sanctions against Tehran by the end of the summer, including those by the UN Security Council, lifted after the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was made in 2015. The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) is an international treaty developed by the UN Committee on Disarmament to prevent the expansion of the circle of countries possessing nuclear weapons.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250719/trump-threatens-to-destroy-new-iran-nuclear-objects---1122459848.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran nuclear weapons, iran nukes, iran nuclear program, iran nuclear enrichment, nukes middle east