Trump Threatens to Destroy New Iran Nuclear Objects
US President Donald Trump on the social network Truth Social threatened to destroy new Iranian nuclear facilities if they are built.
"All three nuclear facilities in Iran are completely ruined and/or destroyed. It would take years to restore them to operational status, and if Iran wanted to do so, it would be much more advantageous for them to start everything from scratch in three different locations before these facilities are destroyed — if they decide to do so," he wrote.On Saturday, the official spokesman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Ebrahim Rezaei, stated that if sanctions pressure continues, Tehran may withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and begin enriching uranium beyond the 60% level.
