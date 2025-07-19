International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250719/trump-threatens-to-destroy-new-iran-nuclear-objects---1122459848.html
Trump Threatens to Destroy New Iran Nuclear Objects
Trump Threatens to Destroy New Iran Nuclear Objects
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on the social network Truth Social threatened to destroy new Iranian nuclear facilities if they are built.
2025-07-19T15:03+0000
2025-07-19T15:03+0000
world
us-iran relations
donald trump
iran
truth social
middle east
iran nuclear deal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/05/1121617932_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0dab8c8814d3077a072cdccf3f24edac.jpg
"All three nuclear facilities in Iran are completely ruined and/or destroyed. It would take years to restore them to operational status, and if Iran wanted to do so, it would be much more advantageous for them to start everything from scratch in three different locations before these facilities are destroyed — if they decide to do so," he wrote.On Saturday, the official spokesman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Ebrahim Rezaei, stated that if sanctions pressure continues, Tehran may withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and begin enriching uranium beyond the 60% level.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250701/1122375444.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/05/1121617932_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_79576abe94f1d2b5d7acb81cc3bb1405.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-iran relations, us-iran row, iran nuclear program, iran nukes, iran nuclear weapons
us-iran relations, us-iran row, iran nuclear program, iran nukes, iran nuclear weapons

Trump Threatens to Destroy New Iran Nuclear Objects

15:03 GMT 19.07.2025
© AP Photo / Ben CurtisUS President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2025
© AP Photo / Ben Curtis
Subscribe
On the social network Truth Social, US President Donald Trump said he would blast any new facilities if they were built.
"All three nuclear facilities in Iran are completely ruined and/or destroyed. It would take years to restore them to operational status, and if Iran wanted to do so, it would be much more advantageous for them to start everything from scratch in three different locations before these facilities are destroyed — if they decide to do so," he wrote.
Iran’s nuclear program ‘remains LARGELY INTACT’ after US strikes - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2025
Iran’s nuclear program ‘remains LARGELY INTACT’ after US strikes
1 July, 17:12 GMT
On Saturday, the official spokesman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Ebrahim Rezaei, stated that if sanctions pressure continues, Tehran may withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and begin enriching uranium beyond the 60% level.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала