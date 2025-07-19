https://sputnikglobe.com/20250719/latvia-delivers-patria-apcs-to-ukrainian-nazi-regiment-1122458841.html

Latvia Delivers Patria APCs to Ukrainian Nazi Regiment

Latvia has given a batch of Finnish Patria armored personnel carriers to the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, mostly made up of former fighters of Ukraine’s Azov regiment*, Andrei Marochko, a retired army officer of the Lugansk People's Republic and a military expert, told Sputnik on Saturday.

On July 15, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina said that she had arrived in Kiev. In November 2024, Finland's Patria company said that the Latvian defense ministry had signed a deal on purchase of 56 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers within the framework of the Common Armored Vehicle System (CAVS) program. The contract was worth a total of 60 million euros ($69.6 million).The Kremlin repeatedly stressed that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West simply fuel the conflict.*designated as terrorist and banned in Russia

