Moldovan Election Commission Denies Opposition Pobeda Bloc Registration for Elections

The Moldovan Central Election Commission has denied the opposition Pobeda (Victory) bloc registration for the parliamentary elections scheduled for September 28, the commission said on Saturday.

The decision was supported by the majority of the meeting participants. The commission explained this step by breaches in documentation procedures and non-compliance with the requirements of the election legislation. Meanwhile, the Pobeda bloc representative Vasily Bolya has called the decision politically motivated, adding that it will be appealed in court.

