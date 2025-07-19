International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250719/moldovan-election-commission-denies-opposition-pobeda-bloc-registration-for-elections-1122459488.html
Moldovan Election Commission Denies Opposition Pobeda Bloc Registration for Elections
Moldovan Election Commission Denies Opposition Pobeda Bloc Registration for Elections
Sputnik International
The Moldovan Central Election Commission has denied the opposition Pobeda (Victory) bloc registration for the parliamentary elections scheduled for September 28, the commission said on Saturday.
2025-07-19T13:58+0000
2025-07-19T13:58+0000
world
moldova
maya sandu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099900472_75:0:1207:637_1920x0_80_0_0_00d329767a92b15705d4bc91422a0db3.jpg
The decision was supported by the majority of the meeting participants. The commission explained this step by breaches in documentation procedures and non-compliance with the requirements of the election legislation. Meanwhile, the Pobeda bloc representative Vasily Bolya has called the decision politically motivated, adding that it will be appealed in court.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/nato-actively-prepares-to-draw-moldova-into-potential-armed-conflict-with-russia---russian-intel-1122436425.html
moldova
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099900472_216:0:1065:637_1920x0_80_0_0_74bc2debbac3dd42236738fef8f4bf9d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
moldova elections, sandu regime, moldova rigged elections
moldova elections, sandu regime, moldova rigged elections

Moldovan Election Commission Denies Opposition Pobeda Bloc Registration for Elections

13:58 GMT 19.07.2025
© Sputnik / Sputnik MoldovaSputnik Moldova Telegram photo of protest in Chisinau outside presidential administration. August 23, 2022.
Sputnik Moldova Telegram photo of protest in Chisinau outside presidential administration. August 23, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2025
© Sputnik / Sputnik Moldova
Subscribe
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - The Moldovan Central Election Commission has denied the opposition Pobeda (Victory) bloc registration for the parliamentary elections scheduled for September 28, the commission said on Saturday.
"After detailed examination of the submitted materials, the commission has come to a conclusion that the registration of this electoral entity is impossible," chair of the commission's meeting, Angelica Karaman, said.
This April 2, 2009 file photo shows shadows cast on a wall decorated with the NATO logo and flags of NATO countries in Strasbourg, eastern France, before the start of the NATO summit which marked the organisation's 60th anniversary. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2025
World
NATO Egging Moldova on Into Potential Armed Conflict with Russia - Russian Intel
14 July, 09:47 GMT
The decision was supported by the majority of the meeting participants. The commission explained this step by breaches in documentation procedures and non-compliance with the requirements of the election legislation.
Meanwhile, the Pobeda bloc representative Vasily Bolya has called the decision politically motivated, adding that it will be appealed in court.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала