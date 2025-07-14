https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/nato-actively-prepares-to-draw-moldova-into-potential-armed-conflict-with-russia---russian-intel-1122436425.html
09:47 GMT 14.07.2025 (Updated: 09:55 GMT 14.07.2025)
Being updated
NATO is actively preparing to involve Moldova in a potential armed conflict with Russia, and a decision has been made in Brussels to accelerate the country’s transformation into the alliance’s "forward outpost" on the eastern flank, the press office of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) stated.
"The press office of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reports that, according to information received by the SVR, NATO is actively preparing to engage Moldova in a probable armed conflict with Russia. A decision has been made in Brussels to speed up the transformation of the country into the 'forward outpost of the alliance on the eastern flank, taking into account the advancement of Russian forces in Ukraine,'" the statement reads.
NATO is working to make Moldova’s territory suitable for the rapid deployment of alliance troops to Russian borders, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reported.
"NATO forces are intensively turning what was once a peaceful agricultural republic into a military testing ground. Moldova’s territory is being made suitable for the operational redeployment of NATO troops to Russian borders. Projects are underway to switch to European railway standards and increase the capacity of bridges. Logistic hubs, large warehouses, and areas for concentrating military equipment are being built. The Marculesti and Balti airfields, located near the Ukrainian theater of operations, are being modernized with a focus on enabling the reception of a significant number of combat and military transport aircraft," the statement said.