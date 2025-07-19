https://sputnikglobe.com/20250719/papers-relating-to-fabricated-case-of-russias-2016-election-meddling-sent-to-doj---gabbard-1122458069.html

Papers Relating to Fabricated Case of Russia's 2016 Election Meddling Sent to DOJ - DNI Gabbard

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said she was sending documents to the US Department of Justice (DOJ), relating to former US President Barack Obama’s falsification of information regarding Russia’s alleged 2016 election interference.

"I'm referring all these documents that we have, that we have found and uncovered, referring them to the Department of Justice for further investigation, accountability and action, not just investigation, but action accountability that can take place," Gabbard told Fox News. The Office of the US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) revealed on Friday that the Obama administration fabricated the case of Russia's alleged 2016 election interference, despite consecutive intelligence reports indicating otherwise. Gabbard revealed "overwhelming evidence" that demonstrates how, after US President Donald Trump won the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton, Obama and his national security cabinet members "manufactured and politicized intelligence," the office said in a Friday statement. The DNI discovered that an Intelligence Community (IC) Assessment on Russia's election interference, released on January 6, 2017, directly contradicted the assessments made by the IC in the six months preceding it, including those made before the election itself. The statement also indicated that the Obama administration decided to pursue the Russia meddling case after a National Security Council meeting on December 9, 2016. An email was sent by DNI James Clapper’s Executive Assistant to IC leaders tasking them with creating a new IC assessment "per the President’s request." Following the meeting, Obama officials leaked misleading statements to media outlets, including The Washington Post, asserting that "Russia has attempted through cyber means to interfere in, if not actively influence, the outcome of an election," the Friday statement said. The DNI concluded in the statement that the new IC assessment from January 2017 was based on false information, including the Steele Dossier, as part of a smear campaign against Trump. This led to politicized investigations, arrests, and heightened tensions between the US and Russia. Last week, Fox News reported that ex-CIA Director John Brennan and Maurene Comey's father, James, were under criminal investigation for possible wrongdoing related to Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election, including allegedly making false statements to Congress. After that, the US president said that Brennan and Comey are "crooked as hell" and may have to face punishment for making false claims about the allies Trump-Russia ties. After the 2016 presidential election, the US authorities, relying on a dossier of former UK intelligence officer Christopher Steele, conducted an investigation into the claims of alleged "collusion" between Trump and Russia but ultimately were unable to prove it. Russia has repeatedly denied US accusations of interference, including in US elections. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called the allegations "absolutely unsubstantiated." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that there was no credible information to support the allegations of Russian interference in elections in different countries.

