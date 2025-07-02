https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/strikes-on-irans-nuclear-facilities-raise-serious-concerns---opcw-envoy-1122384974.html

Strikes on Iran’s Nuclear Facilities Raise Serious Concerns - OPCW Envoy

Strikes on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities grossly violate international law, particularly the UN Convention, raising serious concerns, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Vladimir Tarabrin has said.

The envoy, who also serves as Russian ambassador to the Netherlands, insisted on the need for a thorough assessment of potential chemical pollution caused by the strikes and urgent steps to mitigate its impact. Israeli aggression against Iranian nuclear sites undermines global non-proliferation efforts and the integrity of related safeguards, Tarabrin said. On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran rejected the accusations and retaliated against Israel with drones and missiles. The United States carried out an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities on June 22, prompting a missile attack by Iran on US air base Al Udeid in Qatar on June 23. US President Donald Trump said he hoped that by striking the US base, Iran had "let off steam" and that a path to peace and harmony in the Middle East was now possible. He also said Israel and Iran had agreed to a truce.

