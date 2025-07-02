Strikes on Iran’s Nuclear Facilities Raise Serious Concerns - OPCW Envoy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Strikes on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities grossly violate international law, particularly the UN Convention, raising serious concerns, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Vladimir Tarabrin has said.
"The Russian Federation strongly condemns strikes on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities under IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] safeguards. This is a gross violation of international law, particularly the UN Convention. The consequences of such strikes raise serious concerns," Tarabrin said during the 67th meeting of the OPCW Executive Council.
The envoy, who also serves as Russian ambassador to the Netherlands, insisted on the need for a thorough assessment of potential chemical pollution caused by the strikes and urgent steps to mitigate its impact.
"This undoubtedly requires significant efforts and resources. Meanwhile, Iran is facing sabotage through illegal unilateral sanctions by certain Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) member states, in violation of Article 11 of the convention," the diplomat said.
Israeli aggression against Iranian nuclear sites undermines global non-proliferation efforts and the integrity of related safeguards, Tarabrin said.
"For example, the IAEA has not recorded any unauthorized activities in Iran, yet one IAEA member state and Israel, which refuses to commit to any non-proliferation obligations, have attacked peaceful nuclear facilities under the agency's safeguards," the diplomat said.
On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran rejected the accusations and retaliated against Israel with drones and missiles.
The United States carried out an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities on June 22, prompting a missile attack by Iran on US air base Al Udeid in Qatar on June 23. US President Donald Trump said he hoped that by striking the US base, Iran had "let off steam" and that a path to peace and harmony in the Middle East was now possible. He also said Israel and Iran had agreed to a truce.