Ukraine Proposes New Round of Talks With Russia for Next Week

A source in the Russian negotiation team confirmed to Sputnik on Saturday that Ukraine had proposed to hold another round of ceasefire negotiations next week.
Earlier in the day, Volodymyr Zelenskeyy said that Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov had passed to Russia a proposal to hold another meeting of negotiation teams next week. The source confirmed the information, adding that Russia had been ready for another meeting for a long time. "The signals from Kiev make it possible for us to hope that a specific date will appear soon," the source added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A source in the Russian negotiation team confirmed to Sputnik on Saturday that Ukraine had proposed to hold another round of ceasefire negotiations next week.
Earlier in the day, Volodymyr Zelenskeyy said that Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov had passed to Russia a proposal to hold another meeting of negotiation teams next week.
The source confirmed the information, adding that Russia had been ready for another meeting for a long time.
"The signals from Kiev make it possible for us to hope that a specific date will appear soon," the source added.