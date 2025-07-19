https://sputnikglobe.com/20250719/ukraine-proposes-new-round-of-talks-with-russia-for-next-week-1122460125.html

Ukraine Proposes New Round of Talks With Russia for Next Week

Ukraine Proposes New Round of Talks With Russia for Next Week

Sputnik International

A source in the Russian negotiation team confirmed to Sputnik on Saturday that Ukraine had proposed to hold another round of ceasefire negotiations next week.

2025-07-19T18:50+0000

2025-07-19T18:50+0000

2025-07-19T18:50+0000

world

russia

ukraine

kiev

peace talks

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0d/1117299941_0:76:2113:1265_1920x0_80_0_0_92cbd37fee01781102fe73353efc0952.jpg

Earlier in the day, Volodymyr Zelenskeyy said that Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov had passed to Russia a proposal to hold another meeting of negotiation teams next week. The source confirmed the information, adding that Russia had been ready for another meeting for a long time. "The signals from Kiev make it possible for us to hope that a specific date will appear soon," the source added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/russia-prepared-for-3rd-round-of-talks-with-ukraine---kremlin-1122436600.html

russia

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine talks with russia, russia ukraine negotiations, zelensky statement, ukraine prisoner exchange, russia talks, kyiv moscow meeting, peace talks ukraine, russia diplomatic efforts, ukraine russia talks update, diplomatic negotiations