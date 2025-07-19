International
Ukraine Proposes New Round of Talks With Russia for Next Week
Ukraine Proposes New Round of Talks With Russia for Next Week
Sputnik International
A source in the Russian negotiation team confirmed to Sputnik on Saturday that Ukraine had proposed to hold another round of ceasefire negotiations next week.
Earlier in the day, Volodymyr Zelenskeyy said that Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov had passed to Russia a proposal to hold another meeting of negotiation teams next week. The source confirmed the information, adding that Russia had been ready for another meeting for a long time. "The signals from Kiev make it possible for us to hope that a specific date will appear soon," the source added.
Ukraine Proposes New Round of Talks With Russia for Next Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A source in the Russian negotiation team confirmed to Sputnik on Saturday that Ukraine had proposed to hold another round of ceasefire negotiations next week.
Earlier in the day, Volodymyr Zelenskeyy said that Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov had passed to Russia a proposal to hold another meeting of negotiation teams next week.
World
Russia Prepared for 3rd Round of Talks With Ukraine - Kremlin
14 July, 10:14 GMT
The source confirmed the information, adding that Russia had been ready for another meeting for a long time.
"The signals from Kiev make it possible for us to hope that a specific date will appear soon," the source added.
