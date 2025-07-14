https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/russia-prepared-for-3rd-round-of-talks-with-ukraine---kremlin-1122436600.html
Russia Prepared for 3rd Round of Talks With Ukraine - Kremlin
Russia Prepared for 3rd Round of Talks With Ukraine - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia is prepared for the third round of talks with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced on Monday.
2025-07-14T10:14+0000
2025-07-14T10:14+0000
2025-07-14T10:14+0000
world
dmitry peskov
yuri ushakov
russia
ukraine
istanbul
kremlin
peace talks
talks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/02/1122177500_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fd67326befb78a2ab0e0b5111e365154.jpg
"The Russian side is ready to continue and hold the third round," Peskov told reporters. Russia still awaits a proposal on the timing of the next round, but Kiev is clearly in no hurry, the official added.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on July 1 that the dates of the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were being agreed upon. Later, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that Russia was ready for the third round of negotiations with Ukraine.Russia and Ukraine held two rounds of talks in Turkey. The first talks in more than three years took place on May 16 in Istanbul. The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine was held on June 2. The meeting at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul lasted more than an hour. The parties exchanged memorandums on the settlement of the conflict and agreed on a large-scale exchange of prisoners.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/russian-delegation-to-be-ready-to-arrive-in-istanbul-after-jun-22-for-talks-1122289823.html
russia
ukraine
istanbul
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/02/1122177500_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e1cfb7b7c29a54326f7ae065d1717d3f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia is prepared, 3rd round of talks with ukraine, kremlin spokesperson dmitry peskov
russia is prepared, 3rd round of talks with ukraine, kremlin spokesperson dmitry peskov
Russia Prepared for 3rd Round of Talks With Ukraine - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is prepared for the third round of talks with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced on Monday.
"The Russian side is ready to continue and hold the third round," Peskov told reporters.
Russia still awaits a proposal on the timing of the next round, but Kiev is clearly in no hurry, the official added.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on July 1 that the dates of the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were being agreed upon. Later, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that Russia was ready for the third round of negotiations with Ukraine.
Russia and Ukraine held two rounds of talks in Turkey. The first talks in more than three years took place on May 16 in Istanbul. The second round of negotiations
between Russia and Ukraine was held on June 2. The meeting at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul lasted more than an hour. The parties exchanged memorandums on the settlement of the conflict and agreed on a large-scale exchange of prisoners.