https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/russia-prepared-for-3rd-round-of-talks-with-ukraine---kremlin-1122436600.html

Russia Prepared for 3rd Round of Talks With Ukraine - Kremlin

Russia Prepared for 3rd Round of Talks With Ukraine - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia is prepared for the third round of talks with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced on Monday.

2025-07-14T10:14+0000

2025-07-14T10:14+0000

2025-07-14T10:14+0000

world

dmitry peskov

yuri ushakov

russia

ukraine

istanbul

kremlin

peace talks

talks

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/02/1122177500_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fd67326befb78a2ab0e0b5111e365154.jpg

"The Russian side is ready to continue and hold the third round," Peskov told reporters. Russia still awaits a proposal on the timing of the next round, but Kiev is clearly in no hurry, the official added.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on July 1 that the dates of the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were being agreed upon. Later, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that Russia was ready for the third round of negotiations with Ukraine.Russia and Ukraine held two rounds of talks in Turkey. The first talks in more than three years took place on May 16 in Istanbul. The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine was held on June 2. The meeting at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul lasted more than an hour. The parties exchanged memorandums on the settlement of the conflict and agreed on a large-scale exchange of prisoners.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/russian-delegation-to-be-ready-to-arrive-in-istanbul-after-jun-22-for-talks-1122289823.html

russia

ukraine

istanbul

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia is prepared, 3rd round of talks with ukraine, kremlin spokesperson dmitry peskov