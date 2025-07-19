https://sputnikglobe.com/20250719/ukrainian-military-fires-2-missiles-at-residential-area-in-donetsk---dpr-authorities-1122459606.html
Ukrainian Military Fires 2 Missiles at Residential Area in Donetsk - DPR Authorities
The Ukrainian armed forces have fired two missiles at the Kievs district of the city of Donetsk, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) government's department for documenting Kiev's war crimes said on Saturday.
The strikes hit Universitetskaya Street in a densely populated neighborhood, a Sputnik correspondent reported from Donetsk. An apartment building and the shops located in it were significantly damaged. Judging by the shrapnel found at the site, the Ukrainian armed forces used the US-made HIMARS missile system to attack the city.
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have fired two missiles at the Kievs district of the city of Donetsk, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) government's department for documenting Kiev's war crimes said on Saturday.
"Shelling from the Ukrainian armed forces was recorded in the direction of the city of Donetsk (Kiev District) at 2:50 p.m. [11:50 GMT]: two missiles from a multiple-launch rocket system," the department wrote on Telegram.
The strikes hit Universitetskaya Street in a densely populated neighborhood, a Sputnik correspondent reported from Donetsk. An apartment building and the shops located in it were significantly damaged. Judging by the shrapnel found at the site, the Ukrainian armed forces used the US-made HIMARS missile system to attack the city.