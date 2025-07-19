International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Military Fires 2 Missiles at Residential Area in Donetsk - DPR Authorities
Ukrainian Military Fires 2 Missiles at Residential Area in Donetsk - DPR Authorities
The Ukrainian armed forces have fired two missiles at the Kievs district of the city of Donetsk, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) government's department for documenting Kiev's war crimes said on Saturday.
The strikes hit Universitetskaya Street in a densely populated neighborhood, a Sputnik correspondent reported from Donetsk. An apartment building and the shops located in it were significantly damaged. Judging by the shrapnel found at the site, the Ukrainian armed forces used the US-made HIMARS missile system to attack the city.
14:18 GMT 19.07.2025
The process of preparing a crane for loading the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) on to the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). File photo
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have fired two missiles at the Kievs district of the city of Donetsk, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) government's department for documenting Kiev's war crimes said on Saturday.
"Shelling from the Ukrainian armed forces was recorded in the direction of the city of Donetsk (Kiev District) at 2:50 p.m. [11:50 GMT]: two missiles from a multiple-launch rocket system," the department wrote on Telegram.
The strikes hit Universitetskaya Street in a densely populated neighborhood, a Sputnik correspondent reported from Donetsk. An apartment building and the shops located in it were significantly damaged. Judging by the shrapnel found at the site, the Ukrainian armed forces used the US-made HIMARS missile system to attack the city.
