Ukrainian PoW Reveals Extortion by Commanders
A Ukrainian serviceman from Lvov, Petr Klimishevsky, captured as a prisoner of war (POW), told Sputnik how a major in the Ukrainian army extorted money from newly arrived soldiers under the pretext of buying food—which was never delivered.
"When we arrived at the positions, they told us to chip in money. There were about 50 of us. We each gave 1,000 hryvnias (roughly $25), so the commander — a major who organized this — collected around 50,000 hryvnias. He promised to buy food for all of us, but we never got it," Petr Klimishevsky said.According to Klimishevsky, mobilized troops were not fed during transit or upon arrival, leaving them no choice but to pool money for meals — only to be deceived.
