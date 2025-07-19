https://sputnikglobe.com/20250719/ukrainian-pow-reveals-extortion-by-commanders-1122459069.html

Ukrainian PoW Reveals Extortion by Commanders

Ukrainian PoW Reveals Extortion by Commanders

Sputnik International

A Ukrainian serviceman from Lvov, Petr Klimishevsky, captured as a prisoner of war (POW), told Sputnik how a major in the Ukrainian army extorted money from newly arrived soldiers under the pretext of buying food—which was never delivered.

2025-07-19T10:10+0000

2025-07-19T10:10+0000

2025-07-19T10:10+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

russia-nato showdown

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/03/1119994078_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_87098cafaf32797e823440cc8ec97a7e.jpg

"When we arrived at the positions, they told us to chip in money. There were about 50 of us. We each gave 1,000 hryvnias (roughly $25), so the commander — a major who organized this — collected around 50,000 hryvnias. He promised to buy food for all of us, but we never got it," Petr Klimishevsky said.According to Klimishevsky, mobilized troops were not fed during transit or upon arrival, leaving them no choice but to pool money for meals — only to be deceived.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250719/sy-hersh-reveals-zelenskyys-imminent-replacement-by-ukrainian-general-1122458547.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, russia-nato showdown, ukraine extortion