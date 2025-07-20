https://sputnikglobe.com/20250720/bedouins-druze-clashes-in-southern-syria-stop---interior-ministry-1122460779.html

Bedouins-Druze Clashes in Southern Syria Stop - Interior Ministry

Bedouins-Druze Clashes in Southern Syria Stop - Interior Ministry

Sputnik International

Clashes between Druze units and Bedouin tribes have ceased in the city of Suwayda in southern Syria, Syrian Interior Ministry spokesman Nour al-Din al-Baba said.

"Following intensive efforts by the Interior Ministry to implement the ceasefire agreement and deploy its forces in the northern and western areas of Suwayda province, tribal militants have completely left the city of Suwayda, and clashes in urban areas have ceased," the spokesman's statement reads, as quoted by the Syria TV broadcaster. Last week, armed Bedouin groups attacked several Druze settlements in Suwayda province, clashing with Druze self-defense forces. The Syrian Defense Ministry said that over 30 people had been killed and 100 others wounded in the clashes, including 20 troops loyal to the Syrian transitional government. On Tuesday, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that the army and interior ministry deployed troops to Suwayda to clear the city of illegal armed factions. Later, they began withdrawing heavy military equipment from Suwayda toward Damascus, transferring residential areas under the control of internal security forces. The Israeli government ordered an immediate military strike against Syrian forces. Israel said it acted out of concern for the Druze community of Syria, citing close ties with the Druze population within Israel and historic connections.

