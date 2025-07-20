https://sputnikglobe.com/20250720/putin-receives-senior-adviser-to-irans-supreme-leader-1122463067.html
Putin Receives Senior Adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader
Putin Receives Senior Adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday received Ali Larijani, senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who conveyed Tehran's assessments of the situation in the Middle East and around the Iranian nuclear program, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Sunday.
2025-07-20T13:37+0000
2025-07-20T13:37+0000
2025-07-20T13:37+0000
russia
vladimir putin
ali larijani
dmitry peskov
iran
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111061972_0:217:3253:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a932e887bd1249d3f5206ca52fb73ea7.jpg
"Today Russian President Vladimir Putin received Ali Larijani, supreme adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, in the Kremlin. On behalf of his leadership, the Iranian representative provided assessments of the escalated situation in the Middle East and around the Iranian nuclear program," Peskov told journalists. "The Russian side expressed well-known positions aimed at stabilizing the situation in the region and a political settlement of the issues related to the Iranian nuclear program," he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250720/russia-and-iran-launch-joint-naval-drills-in-caspian-sea-1122461939.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111061972_524:0:3253:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6023aa10c68c627288bd441a0a76acd9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
putin, ali larijani, iran, russia, iranian nuclear program, middle east tensions, kremlin, ali khamenei, russian foreign policy, iran russia relations, nuclear diplomacy, tehran, moscow, regional stability, iranian envoy, larijani putin meeting, political settlement, nuclear talks, kremlin spokesman peskov, iran nuclear issue
putin, ali larijani, iran, russia, iranian nuclear program, middle east tensions, kremlin, ali khamenei, russian foreign policy, iran russia relations, nuclear diplomacy, tehran, moscow, regional stability, iranian envoy, larijani putin meeting, political settlement, nuclear talks, kremlin spokesman peskov, iran nuclear issue
Putin Receives Senior Adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday received Ali Larijani, senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who conveyed Tehran's assessments of the situation in the Middle East and around the Iranian nuclear program, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Sunday.
"Today Russian President Vladimir Putin received Ali Larijani, supreme adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, in the Kremlin. On behalf of his leadership, the Iranian representative provided assessments of the escalated situation in the Middle East and around the Iranian nuclear program," Peskov told journalists.
"The Russian side expressed well-known positions aimed at stabilizing the situation in the region and a political settlement of the issues related to the Iranian nuclear program," he added.