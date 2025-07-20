https://sputnikglobe.com/20250720/putin-receives-senior-adviser-to-irans-supreme-leader-1122463067.html

Putin Receives Senior Adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday received Ali Larijani, senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who conveyed Tehran's assessments of the situation in the Middle East and around the Iranian nuclear program, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Sunday.

"Today Russian President Vladimir Putin received Ali Larijani, supreme adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, in the Kremlin. On behalf of his leadership, the Iranian representative provided assessments of the escalated situation in the Middle East and around the Iranian nuclear program," Peskov told journalists. "The Russian side expressed well-known positions aimed at stabilizing the situation in the region and a political settlement of the issues related to the Iranian nuclear program," he added.

