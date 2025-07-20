International
Putin-Trump Meeting is Essential — and Only a Matter of Time
Putin-Trump Meeting is Essential — and Only a Matter of Time
The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, is essential and will take place one day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"It is possible and it will take place one day. It is essential," Peskov said in an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.The latest phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, which took place on July 3, was pragmatic.Despite his "tough and straightforward" rhetoric, Trump is "confirming his intention to do every possible thing to facilitate peaceful settlement" of the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov said.The settlement of the Ukrainian conflict is a complicated and lengthy process and "most likely Washington starts to understand it more and more," the spokesman added.Speaking about the Ukrainian crisis, Peskov said that Putin has repeatedly expressed his desire to shift the settlement of the conflict to a peaceful course as soon as possible."President Putin has repeatedly expressed his desire to bring the settlement of the Ukraine conflict to a peaceful course as soon as possible," Peskov told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin.
Putin-Trump Meeting is Essential — and Only a Matter of Time

09:26 GMT 20.07.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, is essential and will take place one day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"It is possible and it will take place one day. It is essential," Peskov said in an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
The latest phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, which took place on July 3, was pragmatic.
"It was a pragmatic, business-like conversation between two people who are standing firmly on their positions, but are ready to listen to each other," Peskov said in an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
Despite his "tough and straightforward" rhetoric, Trump is "confirming his intention to do every possible thing to facilitate peaceful settlement" of the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov said.
The settlement of the Ukrainian conflict is a complicated and lengthy process and "most likely Washington starts to understand it more and more," the spokesman added.
World
Putin and Trump Talk Ukraine, Iran, Syria, and Space in Wide-Ranging Call
3 July, 16:23 GMT
World
Putin and Trump Talk Ukraine, Iran, Syria, and Space in Wide-Ranging Call
3 July, 16:23 GMT
Speaking about the Ukrainian crisis, Peskov said that Putin has repeatedly expressed his desire to shift the settlement of the conflict to a peaceful course as soon as possible.
"President Putin has repeatedly expressed his desire to bring the settlement of the Ukraine conflict to a peaceful course as soon as possible," Peskov told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin.
