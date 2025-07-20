https://sputnikglobe.com/20250720/putin-trump-meeting-is-essential--and-only-a-matter-of-time-1122461791.html
Putin-Trump Meeting is Essential — and Only a Matter of Time
Putin-Trump Meeting is Essential — and Only a Matter of Time
Sputnik International
The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, is essential and will take place one day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
2025-07-20T09:26+0000
2025-07-20T09:26+0000
2025-07-20T09:26+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
dmitry peskov
donald trump
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/14/1122461629_0:203:3095:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_3b2e1d1e7f57afeff214ea415f280216.jpg
"It is possible and it will take place one day. It is essential," Peskov said in an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.The latest phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, which took place on July 3, was pragmatic.Despite his "tough and straightforward" rhetoric, Trump is "confirming his intention to do every possible thing to facilitate peaceful settlement" of the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov said.The settlement of the Ukrainian conflict is a complicated and lengthy process and "most likely Washington starts to understand it more and more," the spokesman added.Speaking about the Ukrainian crisis, Peskov said that Putin has repeatedly expressed his desire to shift the settlement of the conflict to a peaceful course as soon as possible."President Putin has repeatedly expressed his desire to bring the settlement of the Ukraine conflict to a peaceful course as soon as possible," Peskov told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/putin-and-trump-talk-ukraine-iran-syria-and-space-in-wide-ranging-call-1122392937.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/14/1122461629_252:0:2844:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_ad4be5520a0faf338814e0d0e4685e61.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
putin, trump, putin trump meeting, peskov, kremlin, ukraine conflict, ukraine war, russia us relations, putin trump summit, peaceful settlement ukraine, russia ukraine crisis, trump ukraine stance, diplomacy russia us, ukraine negotiations, zelensky, moscow washington dialogue, pavel zarubin, rossiya 1 interview, russian politics, us foreign policy
putin, trump, putin trump meeting, peskov, kremlin, ukraine conflict, ukraine war, russia us relations, putin trump summit, peaceful settlement ukraine, russia ukraine crisis, trump ukraine stance, diplomacy russia us, ukraine negotiations, zelensky, moscow washington dialogue, pavel zarubin, rossiya 1 interview, russian politics, us foreign policy
Putin-Trump Meeting is Essential — and Only a Matter of Time
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, is essential and will take place one day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"It is possible and it will take place one day. It is essential," Peskov said in an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
The latest phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, which took place on July 3, was pragmatic.
"It was a pragmatic, business-like conversation between two people who are standing firmly on their positions, but are ready to listen to each other," Peskov said in an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
Despite his "tough and straightforward" rhetoric, Trump is "confirming his intention to do every possible thing to facilitate peaceful settlement" of the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov said.
The settlement of the Ukrainian conflict is a complicated and lengthy process and "most likely Washington starts to understand it more and more," the spokesman added.
Speaking about the Ukrainian crisis, Peskov said that Putin has repeatedly expressed his desire to shift the settlement of the conflict to a peaceful course as soon as possible.
"President Putin has repeatedly expressed his desire to bring the settlement of the Ukraine conflict to a peaceful course as soon as possible," Peskov told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin.