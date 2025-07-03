Putin and Trump Talk Ukraine, Iran, Syria, and Space in Wide-Ranging Call

Putin informed Trump about the progress of implementing the Istanbul agreements between Russia and Ukraine. Putin informed Trump about the progress of implementing the Istanbul agreements between Russia and Ukraine.

Putin told Trump that Russia continues to seek a negotiated solution to the Ukrainian conflict. He informed Trump that Russia will not abandon the elimination of all root causes of the current confrontation.

Trump raised the issue of an early end to hostilities in Ukraine during the conversation.

Trump informed Putin about the successful passage in the Senate of a bill on tax and immigration reform.

Putin congratulated Trump on the upcoming US Independence Day.

Putin noted in the conversation that Russia played a significant role in the formation of American statehood.

Putin and Trump touched on developments in Syria; Moscow and Washington will continue dialogue on this topic.

Putin and Trump discussed several promising joint economic projects in energy and space exploration.