Putin and Trump Talk Ukraine, Iran, Syria, and Space in Wide-Ranging Call
Putin and Trump Talk Ukraine, Iran, Syria, and Space in Wide-Ranging Call
Putin and Trump held a phone conversation.
Putin and Trump Talk Ukraine, Iran, Syria, and Space in Wide-Ranging Call

16:23 GMT 03.07.2025 (Updated: 16:30 GMT 03.07.2025)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks by phone - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2025
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
/
Go to the mediabank
Putin and Trump held a phone conversation. Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said they discussed the following:
Putin informed Trump about the progress of implementing the Istanbul agreements between Russia and Ukraine.
Putin told Trump that Russia continues to seek a negotiated solution to the Ukrainian conflict. He informed Trump that Russia will not abandon the elimination of all root causes of the current confrontation.
Trump raised the issue of an early end to hostilities in Ukraine during the conversation.
Trump informed Putin about the successful passage in the Senate of a bill on tax and immigration reform.
Putin congratulated Trump on the upcoming US Independence Day.
Putin noted in the conversation that Russia played a significant role in the formation of American statehood.
Putin and Trump had a detailed discussion on the situation around Iran and the Middle East as a whole.
Putin and Trump touched on developments in Syria; Moscow and Washington will continue dialogue on this topic.
Putin and Trump discussed several promising joint economic projects in energy and space exploration.
Putin and Trump did not discuss a possible personal meeting.
