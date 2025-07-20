https://sputnikglobe.com/20250720/russia-warns-west-using-romania-as-springboard-for-ukraine-escalation-1122462053.html

Russia Warns: West Using Romania as Springboard for Ukraine Escalation

The West views Romania as a foothold for intervention in the Ukrainian conflict, which poses threats to regional security, Russian Ambassador to Bucharest Vladimir Lipayev said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"It is obvious that the states of the so-called collective West are trying, without directly using their armed forces, to increasingly intervene in the conflict in Ukraine, hoping to change its course by increasing the degree of escalation. The use of the territory of the alliance member states closest to Russia, including Romania, is considered one of the tools for such intervention. For this reason, the militarization of Romania is in full swing," Lipayev said. He noted that elements of the US missile defense system were deployed on the country's territory, military bases were being expanded, and the NATO contingent was increasing. The Mihai Kogalniceanu airbase is located less than 400 kilometers from Sevastopol, the diplomat noted. Since 2016, Romania has become an important element of NATO's missile defense system in Europe. US missile systems are deployed in the country, and the number of military exercises of the alliance increases annually.Lipayev warned that the policy of militarization within the framework of NATO poses threats not only to Russia, but also to Romania itself."Membership in NATO and participation in the adventurous plans of this bloc poses the main threat to Romania's security today," Lipayev said.The country's ruling circles do not inform the people about the real risks of such a political course, lulling them with promises that NATO will protect them, Lipatev added.At the same time, the amounts spent by Romania on helping Ukraine significantly exceed $1 billion and continue to increase."[The Romanian authorities] try not to talk about the amounts allocated to 'help' Kiev. But taking into account the transferred Patriot [air defense] system, they significantly exceed $1 billion and continue to increase," Lipayev said.Romania also continues to actively participate in the training of the Ukrainian servicemen, including F-16 pilots, as well as in repair of the military equipment, which prolongs the conflict, Lipayev added.

