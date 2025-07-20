International
US Will Not Grant Delays to EU on August 1 Deadline for Tariffs
The United States is not going to provide any delays to the European Union on import tariffs, which are coming into effect on August 1, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said on Sunday.
"No, no, that's a hard deadline. So, on August 1 the new tariff rates will come in," Lutnick told CBS News, when asked if the deadline could be flexible for the EU. On July 12, President Trump announced that he would impose 30% tariffs on imported European goods starting August 1, while the previous sectoral tariffs would remain in place. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said over the weekend that the EU would continue negotiations with Washington, but warned that it was ready to introduce countermeasures.
17:25 GMT 20.07.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is not going to provide any delays to the European Union on import tariffs, which are coming into effect on August 1, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said on Sunday.
"No, no, that's a hard deadline. So, on August 1 the new tariff rates will come in," Lutnick told CBS News, when asked if the deadline could be flexible for the EU.
"Nothing stops countries from talking to us after August 1st, but they're going to start paying the tariffs on August 1," he added.
On July 12, President Trump announced that he would impose 30% tariffs on imported European goods starting August 1, while the previous sectoral tariffs would remain in place. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said over the weekend that the EU would continue negotiations with Washington, but warned that it was ready to introduce countermeasures.
