https://sputnikglobe.com/20250720/us-will-not-grant-delays-to-eu-on-august-1-deadline-for-tariffs-1122463209.html
US Will Not Grant Delays to EU on August 1 Deadline for Tariffs
US Will Not Grant Delays to EU on August 1 Deadline for Tariffs
Sputnik International
The United States is not going to provide any delays to the European Union on import tariffs, which are coming into effect on August 1, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said on Sunday.
2025-07-20T17:25+0000
2025-07-20T17:25+0000
2025-07-20T17:25+0000
economy
donald trump
ursula von der leyen
european union (eu)
us
tariff war
us import tariffs
trump tariffs
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/03/1083063689_0:263:2487:1662_1920x0_80_0_0_c5922d2ab69d13c8ad29b98bec8b5add.jpg
"No, no, that's a hard deadline. So, on August 1 the new tariff rates will come in," Lutnick told CBS News, when asked if the deadline could be flexible for the EU. On July 12, President Trump announced that he would impose 30% tariffs on imported European goods starting August 1, while the previous sectoral tariffs would remain in place. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said over the weekend that the EU would continue negotiations with Washington, but warned that it was ready to introduce countermeasures.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/potential-implementation-of-30-us-tariffs-on-eu-will-hurt-all-parties-involved-1122441213.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/03/1083063689_0:30:2487:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_2c53c74eb33a169670ac617b5b788485.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
united states, eu, import tariffs, us tariffs on eu, howard lutnick, us commerce secretary, august 1 deadline, trade policy, transatlantic trade, eu-us relations, cbs news, tariff rates, international trade, economic policy, trade tensions, us trade deadline, eu exports, tariff enforcement, global trade news
united states, eu, import tariffs, us tariffs on eu, howard lutnick, us commerce secretary, august 1 deadline, trade policy, transatlantic trade, eu-us relations, cbs news, tariff rates, international trade, economic policy, trade tensions, us trade deadline, eu exports, tariff enforcement, global trade news
US Will Not Grant Delays to EU on August 1 Deadline for Tariffs
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is not going to provide any delays to the European Union on import tariffs, which are coming into effect on August 1, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said on Sunday.
"No, no, that's a hard deadline. So, on August 1 the new tariff rates will come in," Lutnick told CBS News, when asked if the deadline could be flexible for the EU.
"Nothing stops countries from talking to us after August 1st, but they're going to start paying the tariffs on August 1," he added.
On July 12, President Trump announced that he would impose 30% tariffs on imported European goods starting August 1, while the previous sectoral tariffs would remain in place. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said over the weekend that the EU would continue negotiations with Washington, but warned that it was ready to introduce countermeasures.