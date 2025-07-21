https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/adviser-to-iranian-supreme-leader-conveys-message-from-tehran-to-putin-1122466168.html
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Ali Larijani, senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss relations between Moscow and Tehran, as well as convey to him a message from the Iranian leadership, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday.
"During his visit to Moscow, Larijani conveyed to president Putin a message from the Iranian leadership with the Islamic Republic's general positions and views on the situation in the Middle East, global processes, and bilateral relations. He had a good meeting with Putin. A wide range of topical issues were discussed, including both the bilateral agenda and the situation in the Middle East over the past three to four weeks," Baqaei said.