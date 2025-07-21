International
Adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Conveys Message From Tehran to Putin
Ali Larijani, senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss relations between Moscow and Tehran, as well as convey to him a message from the Iranian leadership, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday.
"During his visit to Moscow, Larijani conveyed to president Putin a message from the Iranian leadership with the Islamic Republic's general positions and views on the situation in the Middle East, global processes, and bilateral relations. He had a good meeting with Putin. A wide range of topical issues were discussed, including both the bilateral agenda and the situation in the Middle East over the past three to four weeks," Baqaei said.
putin iran meeting, ali larijani russia, khamenei message putin, iran russia relations, middle east tensions, tehran moscow dialogue, iran russia cooperation, iranian envoy putin, putin middle east talks, russian iranian strategic ties
Russia
Putin Receives Senior Adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader
Yesterday, 13:37 GMT
