Adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Conveys Message From Tehran to Putin

Ali Larijani, senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss relations between Moscow and Tehran, as well as convey to him a message from the Iranian leadership, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday.

"During his visit to Moscow, Larijani conveyed to president Putin a message from the Iranian leadership with the Islamic Republic's general positions and views on the situation in the Middle East, global processes, and bilateral relations. He had a good meeting with Putin. A wide range of topical issues were discussed, including both the bilateral agenda and the situation in the Middle East over the past three to four weeks," Baqaei said.

