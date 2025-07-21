https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/ambassador-reveals-what-russian-iranian-defense-ministers-discussed-during-strategic-meeting-1122469853.html

Ambassador Reveals What Russian, Iranian Defense Ministers Discussed During Strategic Meeting

Ambassador Reveals What Russian, Iranian Defense Ministers Discussed During Strategic Meeting

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, July 21 (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and his Iranian counterpart Aziz Nasirzadeh held talks in Moscow, discussing the strengthening of military cooperation between the two countries, Iranian Ambassador in Russia Kazem Jalali said on Monday.

2025-07-21T19:02+0000

2025-07-21T19:02+0000

2025-07-21T19:02+0000

world

andrei belousov

russia

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/15/1122469693_0:63:2033:1207_1920x0_80_0_0_637bc78676e0a301146c1d04b1103fef.jpg

Jalali noted that Nasirzadeh also participated in Sunday's high-level talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ali Larijani, senior advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.The flurry of talks comes amid the continued strengthening of the strategic entente between Russia and Iran. In January, the countries signed a new Comprehensive Strategic Agreement. Iran joined the BRICS bloc in 2024, and became a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2023.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/adviser-to-iranian-supreme-leader-conveys-message-from-tehran-to-putin-1122466168.html

russia

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

are iran and russia allies, are iran and russia moving closer together