https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/ambassador-reveals-what-russian-iranian-defense-ministers-discussed-during-strategic-meeting-1122469853.html
Ambassador Reveals What Russian, Iranian Defense Ministers Discussed During Strategic Meeting
Ambassador Reveals What Russian, Iranian Defense Ministers Discussed During Strategic Meeting
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, July 21 (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and his Iranian counterpart Aziz Nasirzadeh held talks in Moscow, discussing the strengthening of military cooperation between the two countries, Iranian Ambassador in Russia Kazem Jalali said on Monday.
2025-07-21T19:02+0000
2025-07-21T19:02+0000
2025-07-21T19:02+0000
world
andrei belousov
russia
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/15/1122469693_0:63:2033:1207_1920x0_80_0_0_637bc78676e0a301146c1d04b1103fef.jpg
Jalali noted that Nasirzadeh also participated in Sunday's high-level talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ali Larijani, senior advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.The flurry of talks comes amid the continued strengthening of the strategic entente between Russia and Iran. In January, the countries signed a new Comprehensive Strategic Agreement. Iran joined the BRICS bloc in 2024, and became a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2023.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/adviser-to-iranian-supreme-leader-conveys-message-from-tehran-to-putin-1122466168.html
russia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/15/1122469693_171:0:1862:1268_1920x0_80_0_0_3fb0ffd4988eaa1516c27db133778025.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
are iran and russia allies, are iran and russia moving closer together
are iran and russia allies, are iran and russia moving closer together
Ambassador Reveals What Russian, Iranian Defense Ministers Discussed During Strategic Meeting
MOSCOW, July 21 (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and his Iranian counterpart Aziz Nasirzadeh held talks in Moscow, discussing the strengthening of military cooperation between the two countries, Iranian Ambassador in Russia Kazem Jalali said on Monday.
"The topic of this meeting was strengthening bilateral cooperation in the military and defense spheres," Jalali told IRNA
, commenting on the strategic meeting.
Jalali noted that Nasirzadeh also participated in Sunday's high-level talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ali Larijani, senior advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
The flurry of talks comes amid the continued strengthening of the strategic entente between Russia and Iran. In January, the countries signed a new Comprehensive Strategic Agreement. Iran joined the BRICS bloc in 2024, and became a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2023.