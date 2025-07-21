International
Ambassador Reveals What Russian, Iranian Defense Ministers Discussed During Strategic Meeting
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, July 21 (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and his Iranian counterpart Aziz Nasirzadeh held talks in Moscow, discussing the strengthening of military cooperation between the two countries, Iranian Ambassador in Russia Kazem Jalali said on Monday.
Jalali noted that Nasirzadeh also participated in Sunday's high-level talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ali Larijani, senior advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.The flurry of talks comes amid the continued strengthening of the strategic entente between Russia and Iran. In January, the countries signed a new Comprehensive Strategic Agreement. Iran joined the BRICS bloc in 2024, and became a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2023.
19:02 GMT 21.07.2025

19:02 GMT 21.07.2025
MOSCOW, July 21 (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and his Iranian counterpart Aziz Nasirzadeh held talks in Moscow, discussing the strengthening of military cooperation between the two countries, Iranian Ambassador in Russia Kazem Jalali said on Monday.
"The topic of this meeting was strengthening bilateral cooperation in the military and defense spheres," Jalali told IRNA, commenting on the strategic meeting.
Jalali noted that Nasirzadeh also participated in Sunday's high-level talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ali Larijani, senior advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
The flurry of talks comes amid the continued strengthening of the strategic entente between Russia and Iran. In January, the countries signed a new Comprehensive Strategic Agreement. Iran joined the BRICS bloc in 2024, and became a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2023.
