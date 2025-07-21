https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/armenian-church-vs-state-legal-expert-warns-of-political-interference-in-etchmiadzin-1122466624.html
Armenian Church vs. State: Legal Expert Warns of Political Interference in Etchmiadzin
Armenian Church vs. State: Legal Expert Warns of Political Interference in Etchmiadzin
Attempts by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to interfere in the Armenian Apostolic Church are “nothing short of a push to seize control of a major center of power,” says international law expert Gérard Guerguerian, a representative of the Armenian diaspora in France.
“The demand for the Catholicos’ resignation — whether justified or not — has always been settled within the Church itself. This institutional independence must not be called into question,” Guerguerian tells Sputnik.
“It’s either a power grab or an attempt to influence the election of a new Catholicos. This is like trying to take over the process of appointing the Pope in the Vatican. The Catholicos in Etchmiadzin holds a similar level of authority,” he added.
On the arrest of pro-church businessman Samvel Karapetyan, Guerguerian noted that the public widely recognizes both his business influence and charitable contributions.
“If there had been elements of so-called money laundering, it would already be known, and charges would’ve been filed long ago,” he says. “Such a large group doesn’t suddenly turn to laundering overnight.”
“Money laundering is a serious matter under international anti-corruption conventions,” Guerguerian points out. “But making such harsh claims without a court ruling is premature. You need real evidence.”