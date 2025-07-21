https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/armenian-church-vs-state-legal-expert-warns-of-political-interference-in-etchmiadzin-1122466624.html

Armenian Church vs. State: Legal Expert Warns of Political Interference in Etchmiadzin

Armenian Church vs. State: Legal Expert Warns of Political Interference in Etchmiadzin

Sputnik International

Attempts by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to interfere in the Armenian Apostolic Church are “nothing short of a push to seize control of a major center of power,” says international law expert Gérard Guerguerian, a representative of the Armenian diaspora in France.

2025-07-21T10:34+0000

2025-07-21T10:34+0000

2025-07-21T10:34+0000

world

nikol pashinyan

armenia

orthodox church

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/15/1122466452_0:143:3133:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_b5aaa22321d9c0663d9887b62c74c9da.jpg

“The demand for the Catholicos’ resignation — whether justified or not — has always been settled within the Church itself. This institutional independence must not be called into question,” Guerguerian tells Sputnik.On the arrest of pro-church businessman Samvel Karapetyan, Guerguerian noted that the public widely recognizes both his business influence and charitable contributions.“If there had been elements of so-called money laundering, it would already be known, and charges would’ve been filed long ago,” he says. “Such a large group doesn’t suddenly turn to laundering overnight.”“Money laundering is a serious matter under international anti-corruption conventions,” Guerguerian points out. “But making such harsh claims without a court ruling is premature. You need real evidence.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/pashinyan-acts-as-copycat-nato-backed-dictator-and-is-turning-armenia-into-western-vassal--expert-1122455318.html

armenia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

armenia, armenian apostolic church, catholicos, etchmiadzin, church-state relations, samvel karapetyan, armenian politics, pashinyan, church autonomy, armenia news, armenian diaspora, religious freedom, political interference, armenia corruption, armenian government