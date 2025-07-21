International
Armenian Church vs. State: Legal Expert Warns of Political Interference in Etchmiadzin
Armenian Church vs. State: Legal Expert Warns of Political Interference in Etchmiadzin
Attempts by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to interfere in the Armenian Apostolic Church are "nothing short of a push to seize control of a major center of power," says international law expert Gérard Guerguerian, a representative of the Armenian diaspora in France.
“The demand for the Catholicos’ resignation — whether justified or not — has always been settled within the Church itself. This institutional independence must not be called into question,” Guerguerian tells Sputnik.On the arrest of pro-church businessman Samvel Karapetyan, Guerguerian noted that the public widely recognizes both his business influence and charitable contributions.“If there had been elements of so-called money laundering, it would already be known, and charges would’ve been filed long ago,” he says. “Such a large group doesn’t suddenly turn to laundering overnight.”“Money laundering is a serious matter under international anti-corruption conventions,” Guerguerian points out. “But making such harsh claims without a court ruling is premature. You need real evidence.”
Armenian Church vs. State: Legal Expert Warns of Political Interference in Etchmiadzin

10:34 GMT 21.07.2025
A man prays during a reconsecration ceremony of the Etchmiadzin Cathedral, the mother church of the Armenian Apostolic Church, after several years of restoration, at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, in the city of Vagharshapat, Armenia.
A man prays during a reconsecration ceremony of the Etchmiadzin Cathedral, the mother church of the Armenian Apostolic Church, after several years of restoration, at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, in the city of Vagharshapat, Armenia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2025
Attempts by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to interfere in the Armenian Apostolic Church are “nothing short of a push to seize control of a major center of power,” says international law expert Gérard Guerguerian, a representative of the Armenian diaspora in France.
“The demand for the Catholicos’ resignation — whether justified or not — has always been settled within the Church itself. This institutional independence must not be called into question,” Guerguerian tells Sputnik.
“It’s either a power grab or an attempt to influence the election of a new Catholicos. This is like trying to take over the process of appointing the Pope in the Vatican. The Catholicos in Etchmiadzin holds a similar level of authority,” he added.
On the arrest of pro-church businessman Samvel Karapetyan, Guerguerian noted that the public widely recognizes both his business influence and charitable contributions.
“If there had been elements of so-called money laundering, it would already be known, and charges would’ve been filed long ago,” he says. “Such a large group doesn’t suddenly turn to laundering overnight.”
“Money laundering is a serious matter under international anti-corruption conventions,” Guerguerian points out. “But making such harsh claims without a court ruling is premature. You need real evidence.”
