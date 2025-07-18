https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/pashinyan-acts-as-copycat-nato-backed-dictator-and-is-turning-armenia-into-western-vassal--expert-1122455318.html

Pashinyan Acts As Copycat NATO-Backed Dictator And Is Turning Armenia Into Western Vassal – Expert

The legal conditions imposed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the businessman and philanthropist Samwel Karapetyan are meaningless, Stevan Gajic, a political analyst from the Belgrade Institute of European Studies, says, noting that the prime minister is not ready to make any concessions unless forced by external pressure.

"Pashinyan has not only lost two wars and nearly betrayed the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, but he has turned the country into a vassal state."The crackdown on the Armenian Church is also likely inspired by a NATO divide and conquer 101 handbook that strikingly resembles the persecution of Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro.He added that having lost two wars, Pashinyan faces mass public backlash of his policies.

