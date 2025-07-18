International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/pashinyan-acts-as-copycat-nato-backed-dictator-and-is-turning-armenia-into-western-vassal--expert-1122455318.html
Pashinyan Acts As Copycat NATO-Backed Dictator And Is Turning Armenia Into Western Vassal – Expert
Pashinyan Acts As Copycat NATO-Backed Dictator And Is Turning Armenia Into Western Vassal – Expert
Sputnik International
The legal conditions imposed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the businessman and philanthropist Samwel Karapetyan are meaningless, Stevan Gajic, a political analyst from the Belgrade Institute of European Studies, says, noting that the prime minister is not ready to make any concessions unless forced by external pressure.
2025-07-18T11:09+0000
2025-07-18T11:09+0000
world
armenia
nikol pashinyan
serbian orthodox church
nato
stevan gajic
montenegro
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100782552_0:0:3049:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_c99e188b48a8aeb31aa3acd58628158b.jpg
"Pashinyan has not only lost two wars and nearly betrayed the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, but he has turned the country into a vassal state."The crackdown on the Armenian Church is also likely inspired by a NATO divide and conquer 101 handbook that strikingly resembles the persecution of Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro.He added that having lost two wars, Pashinyan faces mass public backlash of his policies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/crackdown-on-clergy-signals-power-grab-in-armenia--analyst-1122394265.html
armenia
montenegro
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100782552_74:0:2805:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_64cd3c96e868aae3c7bcbbaa1459ac4b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
armenia dictator, armenian dictatorship, armenian crackdown on church, armenia apostle church persecution
armenia dictator, armenian dictatorship, armenian crackdown on church, armenia apostle church persecution

Pashinyan Acts As Copycat NATO-Backed Dictator And Is Turning Armenia Into Western Vassal – Expert

11:09 GMT 18.07.2025
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankArmenian PM Nikol Pashinyan addresses Parliament on September 14, 2022
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan addresses Parliament on September 14, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2025
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The legal conditions imposed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the businessman and philanthropist Samwel Karapetyan are meaningless, Stevan Gajic, a political analyst from the Belgrade Institute of European Studies, says, noting that the prime minister is not ready to make any concessions unless forced by external pressure.
"This is typical of authorities like this. In Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, there are several NATO dictatorships. The most striking examples are Moldova and Armenia, where, in the name of NATO and to encircle Russia, political elites directly supported are contrary to the interests of the people," he tells Spuntik.
"Pashinyan has not only lost two wars and nearly betrayed the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, but he has turned the country into a vassal state."
The crackdown on the Armenian Church is also likely inspired by a NATO divide and conquer 101 handbook that strikingly resembles the persecution of Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro.
Etchmiadzin Cathedral, the mother church of the Armenian Apostolic Church, in the city of Vagharshapat, Armenia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2025
World
Crackdown on Clergy Signals Future Power Grab in Armenia – Analyst
4 July, 08:42 GMT

“I don’t know if someone advised Pashinyan or if he himself decided to strike a blow against the Armenian Apostolic Church, but I believe this is his most problematic move, his biggest mistake," the expert says.

He added that having lost two wars, Pashinyan faces mass public backlash of his policies.
“The question is how ready Armenian society is to fight, how capable it is of mass mobilization to change the government”, he concludes.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала