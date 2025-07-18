https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/pashinyan-acts-as-copycat-nato-backed-dictator-and-is-turning-armenia-into-western-vassal--expert-1122455318.html
The legal conditions imposed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the businessman and philanthropist Samwel Karapetyan are meaningless, Stevan Gajic, a political analyst from the Belgrade Institute of European Studies, says, noting that the prime minister is not ready to make any concessions unless forced by external pressure.
"Pashinyan has not only lost two wars and nearly betrayed the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, but he has turned the country into a vassal state."The crackdown on the Armenian Church is also likely inspired by a NATO divide and conquer 101 handbook that strikingly resembles the persecution of Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro.He added that having lost two wars, Pashinyan faces mass public backlash of his policies.
"This is typical of authorities like this. In Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, there are several NATO dictatorships. The most striking examples are Moldova and Armenia, where, in the name of NATO and to encircle Russia, political elites directly supported are contrary to the interests of the people," he tells Spuntik.
"Pashinyan has not only lost two wars and nearly betrayed the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, but he has turned the country into a vassal state."
The crackdown on the Armenian Church is also likely inspired by a NATO divide and conquer 101 handbook that strikingly resembles the persecution of Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro.
“I don’t know if someone advised Pashinyan or if he himself decided to strike a blow against the Armenian Apostolic Church, but I believe this is his most problematic move, his biggest mistake," the expert says.
He added that having lost two wars, Pashinyan faces mass public backlash of his policies.
“The question is how ready Armenian society is to fight, how capable it is of mass mobilization to change the government”, he concludes.