International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/chinas-security-ministry-warns-foreign-chips-software-may-steal-data-using-secret-backdoors-1122469515.html
China’s Security Ministry Warns Foreign Chips, Software May Steal Data Using Secret Backdoors
China’s Security Ministry Warns Foreign Chips, Software May Steal Data Using Secret Backdoors
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, July 21 (Sputnik) - Microchips, smart devices, and software developed outside China may contain hidden tools embedded in their architecture designed to steal sensitive information about the People's Republic, the Ministry of State Security has announced.
2025-07-21T18:49+0000
2025-07-21T18:57+0000
asia
interior ministry
science & tech
china
microchip
computer
spying
espionage
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106945/96/1069459638_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ec73c141869bdea45809a5e602c34b68.jpg
The Ministry noted that while backdoors are sometimes designed to help developers patch vulnerabilities, they can pose a serious security risk by enabling unauthorized access to sensitive data and systems when exploited by malign actors.Accordingly, key personnel with access to classified information have been ordered to use Chinese-made hardware and software to reduce risks of foreign surveillance and data breaches. Last week, US graphics processor manufacturer Nvidia announced that it had received approval from the Trump administration to sell its H20 computer chips, used in AI development, to China.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250429/pepe-escobar-china-steps-up-its-game-in-the-global-ai-race-1121952812.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/trumps-admin-discusses-banning-deepseek--reports--1121880518.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106945/96/1069459638_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_08176fb2aaa9f7c58576df1d94562ec8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
can chips and software spy on you, can hackers use chips and software to spy
can chips and software spy on you, can hackers use chips and software to spy

China’s Security Ministry Warns Foreign Chips, Software May Steal Data Using Secret Backdoors

18:49 GMT 21.07.2025 (Updated: 18:57 GMT 21.07.2025)
© Sputnik / Alexei Kudenko / Go to the mediabankMicrochip
Microchip - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2025
© Sputnik / Alexei Kudenko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Microchips, smart devices, and software developed outside China may contain hidden tools embedded in their architecture designed to steal sensitive information about the People's Republic, the Ministry of State Security has announced.
"Some foreign-manufactured microchips, smart gadgets, or software may be deliberately equipped with unauthorized access features (‘backdoors’) at the design and production stages. Using special signals, companies may gain remote access to these devices, collect and transmit specific data – for example, through automatically activated cameras or microphones," the Ministry said in a WeChat post Monday.
The Ministry noted that while backdoors are sometimes designed to help developers patch vulnerabilities, they can pose a serious security risk by enabling unauthorized access to sensitive data and systems when exploited by malign actors.
China AI - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2025
Analysis
Pepe Escobar: China Steps Up Its Game in the Global AI Race
29 April, 14:04 GMT
Accordingly, key personnel with access to classified information have been ordered to use Chinese-made hardware and software to reduce risks of foreign surveillance and data breaches.
Last week, US graphics processor manufacturer Nvidia announced that it had received approval from the Trump administration to sell its H20 computer chips, used in AI development, to China.
The Icons for the smartphone apps DeepSeek and ChatGPT are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2025
Americas
Trump's Admin Discusses Banning DeepSeek — Reports
17 April, 00:15 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала