https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/chinas-security-ministry-warns-foreign-chips-software-may-steal-data-using-secret-backdoors-1122469515.html

China’s Security Ministry Warns Foreign Chips, Software May Steal Data Using Secret Backdoors

China’s Security Ministry Warns Foreign Chips, Software May Steal Data Using Secret Backdoors

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, July 21 (Sputnik) - Microchips, smart devices, and software developed outside China may contain hidden tools embedded in their architecture designed to steal sensitive information about the People's Republic, the Ministry of State Security has announced.

2025-07-21T18:49+0000

2025-07-21T18:49+0000

2025-07-21T18:57+0000

asia

interior ministry

science & tech

china

microchip

computer

spying

espionage

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106945/96/1069459638_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ec73c141869bdea45809a5e602c34b68.jpg

The Ministry noted that while backdoors are sometimes designed to help developers patch vulnerabilities, they can pose a serious security risk by enabling unauthorized access to sensitive data and systems when exploited by malign actors.Accordingly, key personnel with access to classified information have been ordered to use Chinese-made hardware and software to reduce risks of foreign surveillance and data breaches. Last week, US graphics processor manufacturer Nvidia announced that it had received approval from the Trump administration to sell its H20 computer chips, used in AI development, to China.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250429/pepe-escobar-china-steps-up-its-game-in-the-global-ai-race-1121952812.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/trumps-admin-discusses-banning-deepseek--reports--1121880518.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

can chips and software spy on you, can hackers use chips and software to spy