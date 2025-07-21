International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/eu-sanctions-on-oil-refinery-in-india-violate-international-law--rosneft-1122463906.html
EU Sanctions on Oil Refinery in India Violate International Law — Rosneft
EU Sanctions on Oil Refinery in India Violate International Law — Rosneft
Sputnik International
The European Union's decision to impose sanctions on the Nayara Energy oil refinery in India is groundless and in breach of international law, Russian oil giant Rosneft said on Sunday.
2025-07-21T04:26+0000
2025-07-21T04:26+0000
world
russia
rosneft
european union (eu)
sanctions
western sanctions
eu sanctions
western sanctions against russia
russian economy under sanctions
oil refinery
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/15/1122464020_0:92:2356:1417_1920x0_80_0_0_829c5553dc07efb91ef4682a69fa4b81.jpg
On July 18, the permanent representatives of the EU member states have agreed on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. The new package included sanctions on "the biggest Rosneft refinery in India." The sanctions will directly threaten India's energy security and will have a negative impact on the country's economy, the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/apec-concerned-by-wests-anti-market-policies-russian-oil-price-cap---russian-envoy-1112747389.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/15/1122464020_0:0:2276:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_a3f7875f54dfdda214cd72614e7ab9db.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
western sanctions, oil refinery, indian company, eu sanctions, sanctions against russia, sanctions against india, rosneft, oil company
western sanctions, oil refinery, indian company, eu sanctions, sanctions against russia, sanctions against india, rosneft, oil company

EU Sanctions on Oil Refinery in India Violate International Law — Rosneft

04:26 GMT 21.07.2025
© AP Photo / Biswaranjan RoutIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, receives a model of the refinery from minister for tribal affairs Jual Oram after inaugurating Indian Oil Corporation’s refinery in Paradip, Orissa, India, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, receives a model of the refinery from minister for tribal affairs Jual Oram after inaugurating Indian Oil Corporation’s refinery in Paradip, Orissa, India, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2025
© AP Photo / Biswaranjan Rout
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union's decision to impose sanctions on the Nayara Energy oil refinery in India is groundless and in breach of international law, Russian oil giant Rosneft said on Sunday.
On July 18, the permanent representatives of the EU member states have agreed on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. The new package included sanctions on "the biggest Rosneft refinery in India."
"Rosneft Oil Company considers the European Union's decision to impose restrictive measures on the Indian refinery of Nayara Energy as unjustified and illegal. These sanctions are yet another example of extraterritorial implementation of politically motivated restrictions that blatantly violate international law and infringe on the economic interests of a sovereign state," Rosneft's statement read.
The sanctions will directly threaten India's energy security and will have a negative impact on the country's economy, the statement said.
"Rosneft views these sanctions as part of the EU's destructive policy aimed at destabilizing global energy markets. The restrictions on Nayara Energy are yet another example of the EU's use of unfair competition practices," the statement read.
Oil Rig in the Bavlinsky District of the Republic of Tatarstan - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2023
World
APEC Concerned by West's Anti-Market Policies, Russian Oil Price Cap - Russian Envoy
21 August 2023, 04:55 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала