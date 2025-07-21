https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/eu-sanctions-on-oil-refinery-in-india-violate-international-law--rosneft-1122463906.html

EU Sanctions on Oil Refinery in India Violate International Law — Rosneft

The European Union's decision to impose sanctions on the Nayara Energy oil refinery in India is groundless and in breach of international law, Russian oil giant Rosneft said on Sunday.

On July 18, the permanent representatives of the EU member states have agreed on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. The new package included sanctions on "the biggest Rosneft refinery in India." The sanctions will directly threaten India's energy security and will have a negative impact on the country's economy, the statement said.

