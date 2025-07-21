https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/eu-sanctions-on-oil-refinery-in-india-violate-international-law--rosneft-1122463906.html
EU Sanctions on Oil Refinery in India Violate International Law — Rosneft
The European Union's decision to impose sanctions on the Nayara Energy oil refinery in India is groundless and in breach of international law, Russian oil giant Rosneft said on Sunday.
On July 18, the permanent representatives of the EU member states have agreed on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. The new package included sanctions on "the biggest Rosneft refinery in India." The sanctions will directly threaten India's energy security and will have a negative impact on the country's economy, the statement said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union's decision to impose sanctions on the Nayara Energy oil refinery in India is groundless and in breach of international law, Russian oil giant Rosneft said on Sunday.
On July 18, the permanent representatives of the EU member states have agreed on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. The new package included sanctions on "the biggest Rosneft refinery in India."
"Rosneft Oil Company considers the European Union's decision to impose restrictive measures on the Indian refinery of Nayara Energy as unjustified and illegal. These sanctions are yet another example of extraterritorial implementation of politically motivated restrictions that blatantly violate international law and infringe on the economic interests of a sovereign state," Rosneft's statement read.
The sanctions will directly threaten India's energy security and will have a negative impact on the country's economy, the statement said.
"Rosneft views these sanctions as part of the EU's destructive policy aimed at destabilizing global energy markets. The restrictions on Nayara Energy are yet another example of the EU's use of unfair competition practices," the statement read.
