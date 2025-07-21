https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/israeli-attacks-on-gaza-aid-centers-kill-almost-1000-since-may-27-1122463728.html

Israeli Attacks on Gaza Aid Centers Kill Almost 1,000 Since May 27

The death toll from Israeli attacks on humanitarian aid distribution centers in the Gaza Strip has risen to nearly 1,000 people since May 27, the Gaza government's media office said on Sunday.

"The number of people who were waiting for humanitarian aid distribution at so-called death traps has risen to 995, another 6,011 people have been injured, 45 count missing," the office said. The authorities in Gaza call humanitarian aid distribution centers run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation "death traps" due to multiple incidents of deadly Israeli attacks on people waiting in lines. Earlier in the day, the Gaza health ministry said that it expects sharp rise in deaths among Palestinians amid malnutrition and inability to get medical aid. According to the ministry, 60,000 of babies are suffering from malnutrition, while 600,00 lives of children under 10 are under threat due to lack of food and 60,000 pregnant women are not getting enough food. In June, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported, citing anonymous Israeli soldiers fighting in the Gaza Strip, that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officers had been ordered to deliberately shoot at unarmed Palestinians near aid distribution sites during the past month. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz rejected the allegation. Israel has refused to work with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). In late October 2024, the Israeli parliament passed bills aimed at banning UNRWA activities in Israel and the territories it controls after accusing some UNRWA staff of involvement in the October 2023 Hamas attack. The UN says Israel has not provided any evidence to substantiate its allegations. On January 30, the law banning UNRWA activities came into force. At the same time, Israel and the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation have opened aid distribution points concentrated in the south of the Gaza Strip. On May 20, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini accused Israel of using humanitarian aid to forcibly displace Palestinians.

