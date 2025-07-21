https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/kremlin-confirms-no-changes-to-russias-ukraine-negotiation-team-1122466755.html

Kremlin Confirms Composition of Russia’s Negotiation Team Remains Unchanged

There are no changes in the composition of the Russian delegation for the new round of negotiations with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

“There are no changes to the Russian negotiating team,” Peskov replied to reporters when asked whether there would be any changes to the Russian Federation's delegation for the third round of talks with Ukraine.Earlier on Saturday, Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary, Rustem Umerov, had proposed resuming negotiations with Russia by arranging another meeting between the negotiating teams next week. A source within the Russian delegation confirmed to RIA Novosti that such a proposal had indeed been put forward. Additionally, a separate Moscow-based source indicated that signals from Kiev suggest an upcoming decision on a specific date for such negotiations, offering hope that arrangements will be finalized soon.Russia and Ukraine have already held two rounds of direct talks, which took place in Istanbul. The talks resulted in a prisoner exchange, and Russia also handed over the bodies of fallen Ukrainian servicemen. Additionally, both sides exchanged draft memorandums on conflict resolution. However, a date for the third round has not yet been set, despite repeated statements from Turkey and Russia expressing readiness to proceed.Moscow will provide an update as soon as there is clarity on the dates for the next round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.His other statements:

