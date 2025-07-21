Kremlin Confirms Composition of Russia’s Negotiation Team Remains Unchanged
11:04 GMT 21.07.2025 (Updated: 11:43 GMT 21.07.2025)
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankAide to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Medinsky (right) at negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov/
Subscribe
The composition of the Russian delegation will remain the same for the upcoming round of negotiations with Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured.
“There are no changes to the Russian negotiating team,” Peskov replied to reporters when asked whether there would be any changes to the Russian Federation's delegation for the third round of talks with Ukraine.
Earlier on Saturday, Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary, Rustem Umerov, had proposed resuming negotiations with Russia by arranging another meeting between the negotiating teams next week. A source within the Russian delegation confirmed to RIA Novosti that such a proposal had indeed been put forward. Additionally, a separate Moscow-based source indicated that signals from Kiev suggest an upcoming decision on a specific date for such negotiations, offering hope that arrangements will be finalized soon.
19 July, 18:50 GMT
Russia and Ukraine have already held two rounds of direct talks, which took place in Istanbul. The talks resulted in a prisoner exchange, and Russia also handed over the bodies of fallen Ukrainian servicemen. Additionally, both sides exchanged draft memorandums on conflict resolution. However, a date for the third round has not yet been set, despite repeated statements from Turkey and Russia expressing readiness to proceed.
Moscow will provide an update as soon as there is clarity on the dates for the next round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
His other statements:
Russia and Ukraine are set to exchange views on two draft memorandums regarding a settlement.
The Russian and Ukrainian drafts are fundamentally opposed, indicating that extensive diplomatic efforts will be required.
Moscow emphasizes the importance of respecting Russian citizens in Azerbaijan.
Russia and Azerbaijan maintain mutually beneficial cooperation based on mutual respect.
Regarding Azerbaijan's plans to file a lawsuit against Russia over the downed aircraft: if Baku chooses to proceed, that is its right.
Putin is preparing for a visit to China; Moscow has not heard of any similar plans from Donald Trump.
The Kremlin does not rule out that the question of a possible Putin-Trump meeting in China could be raised, if the US president is also present.
On Monday, Putin will receive a report from the head of Udmurtia, Aleksandr Brechalov.