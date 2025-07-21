https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/pentagon-quietly-returns-nuclear-bombs-to-uk-for-first-time-since-2008-1122467786.html

Pentagon Quietly Returns Nuclear Bombs to UK for First Time Since 2008

Pentagon Quietly Returns Nuclear Bombs to UK for First Time Since 2008

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has reportedly returned its nuclear weapons, including an unspecified number of B61-12 thermonuclear gravity bombs, to... 21.07.2025, Sputnik International

2025-07-21T13:38+0000

2025-07-21T13:38+0000

2025-07-21T13:38+0000

military

united kingdom (uk)

new mexico

russia

pentagon

nato

f-35a

b61

us

nuclear weapons

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091632234_0:202:2925:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_83fc64a7a2b42d7cdbbc78e996e40420.jpg

For the first time since at least 2008, the United States has transported weapons from the US Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico to a newly established secure storage facility in Suffolk, UK, the journal reported on Sunday. The Lakenheath base stored US nuclear weapons during the Cold War, with their removal occurring in 2008 as part of disarmament initiatives. The potential reintroduction of nuclear bombs to Europe coincides with worsening relations between NATO and Russia, particularly due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the military alliance's efforts to enhance its readiness. The B61-12 bomb is an enhanced version of the B61 nuclear bomb, featuring advanced guidance systems and variable yield capabilities. As a key element of the United States' strategic nuclear arsenal, it is designed for deployment through various delivery systems, including F-35A Lightning II aircraft and other platforms.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250118/new-us-nuke-deployment-in-europe-raises-serious-questions-about-natos-true-nature-1121458693.html

united kingdom (uk)

new mexico

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united kingdom (uk), new mexico, russia, pentagon, nato, f-35a, b61, us, nuclear weapons, nuclear warhead