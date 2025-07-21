https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/us-administration-concerned-with-netanyahus-actions-in-syria---reports-1122464605.html

US Administration Concerned With Netanyahu's Actions in Syria - Reports

US President Donald Trump's administration is concerned with the "mad" regional policy of Israeli Prime MInister Benjamin Netanyahu, especially in the light of his latest attack on Syria, Axios reported on Sunday, citing unnamed US officials.

"Bibi [Netanyahu] acted like a madman. He bombs everything all the time... This could undermine what Trump is trying to do," a US official told the portal on the condition of anonymity. Other White House officials believe that the Israeli leader's actions will turn out as a "a big mistake" for him in the long-term, as he evidently does not realize how much damage he is doing to Israel's reputation among the US leadership. Netanyahu's actions can only lead to more instability in Syria, which can be detrimental for both the Druze community in the country and Israel, yet another US official told Axis. Furthermore, many countries in the region, such as Turkey and Saudi Arabia, complained to the Trump administration about Netanyahu's attack on Damascus, while some top level US officials, including US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, complained to Trump personally, according to the report. Should the Israeli leader continue acting unpredictably, his luck with Trump may also run out soon, the report summed up. Last week, armed groups attacked several Druze settlements in Suwayda province, clashing with Druze self-defense forces. The Syrian Defense Ministry said that over 30 people had been killed and 100 others wounded in the clashes. According to data from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights non-governmental organization, the true death toll of 940, including 262 Druze civilians, since last weekend. On Tuesday, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that the army and interior ministry deployed troops to Suwayda to clear the city of illegal armed factions. Later, they began withdrawing heavy military equipment from Suwayda toward Damascus, transferring residential areas under the control of internal security forces. The Israeli government ordered an immediate military strike against Syrian forces. Israel said it acted out of concern for the Druze community of Syria, citing close ties with the Druze population within Israel and historic connections. On Wednesday, Israel struck the presidential palace and general staff building in Damascus.

