Druze Spiritual Leader: Israel Exploits Syria’s Suwayda Violence to Push Expansionist Agenda
Druze Spiritual Leader: Israel Exploits Syria’s Suwayda Violence to Push Expansionist Agenda
Every time Israel strikes Syria, it's not protecting the Druze, it's "attacking our identity," the spiritual head of Lebanon's Druze community Sheikh Sami Abi al-Mona told Sputnik.
Urgent steps must be taken to stabilize the situation in Syria, as "silence only benefits those trying to tear Syria apart," Sheikh Sami Abi al-Mona warned. He called for action to prevent further bloodshed and national fragmentation, an immediate probe into the massacres, and accountability for the perpetrators. Any resolution must come under legitimate state authority, and with solid guarantees, the sheikh emphasized. He insisted that responsibility for the events lies not only with the Syrian state, but other Arab nations as well. "How did it come to this, where only Israeli airstrikes seem capable of halting the carnage? An agreement should've been reached long before this bloodbath," the Druze spiritual leader stated. Al-Mona raised alarm over extremist elements allegedly operating with state complicity, questioning whether Syria is trying to build a modern nation, or letting itself morph into a radical Islamist project. Even as the bloodshed leaves a shameful scar on the nation's history, today, the focus must shift to the future, the Druze chief insisted. According to him, lasting solutions will only come through dialogue and with the backing of the Arab world. "Syria cannot be rebuilt on the foundations of authoritarianism, whether cloaked in religion or political factionalism, nor can it survive as a puppet of foreign powers," he underscored. On July 16, Israeli warplanes launched a wave of intense airstrikes on Damascus, targeting several locations, including the Syrian Ministry of Defense near the presidential palace.The strikes marked a sharp escalation in Israel's military campaign, which it claims is aimed at protecting the Arab Druze minority in Syria's Suwayda province.The bombardment came after days of fierce clashes in the south that left numerous casualties. As the violence escalated, pressure mounted on all sides. The Syrian government and Druze leaders, historically at the forefront of opposition forces against former President Bashar Assad but now opposed to Sharaa's government, reached a ceasefire the same day. The temporary halt in fighting has brought a fragile pause to the unrest, but tensions remain high.
Druze Spiritual Leader: Israel Exploits Syria’s Suwayda Violence to Push Expansionist Agenda

Svetlana Ekimenko
Every time Israel strikes Syria, it’s not protecting the Druze, it’s “attacking our identity,” the spiritual head of Lebanon’s Druze community Sheikh Sami Abi al-Mona told Sputnik, as he voiced grave concerns over the spiraling violence in Syria’s Suwayda.
Urgent steps must be taken to stabilize the situation in Syria, as "silence only benefits those trying to tear Syria apart,” Sheikh Sami Abi al-Mona warned.
He called for action to prevent further bloodshed and national fragmentation, an immediate probe into the massacres, and accountability for the perpetrators.
Any resolution must come under legitimate state authority, and with solid guarantees, the sheikh emphasized.
He insisted that responsibility for the events lies not only with the Syrian state, but other Arab nations as well.
“How did it come to this, where only Israeli airstrikes seem capable of halting the carnage? An agreement should’ve been reached long before this bloodbath,” the Druze spiritual leader stated.
Al-Mona raised alarm over extremist elements allegedly operating with state complicity, questioning whether Syria is trying to build a modern nation, or letting itself morph into a radical Islamist project.
Even as the bloodshed leaves a shameful scar on the nation's history, today, the focus must shift to the future, the Druze chief insisted.
According to him, lasting solutions will only come through dialogue and with the backing of the Arab world.
“Syria cannot be rebuilt on the foundations of authoritarianism, whether cloaked in religion or political factionalism, nor can it survive as a puppet of foreign powers,” he underscored.
On July 16, Israeli warplanes launched a wave of intense airstrikes on Damascus, targeting several locations, including the Syrian Ministry of Defense near the presidential palace.
The strikes marked a sharp escalation in Israel’s military campaign, which it claims is aimed at protecting the Arab Druze minority in Syria’s Suwayda province.
The bombardment came after days of fierce clashes in the south that left numerous casualties. As the violence escalated, pressure mounted on all sides.
The Syrian government and Druze leaders, historically at the forefront of opposition forces against former President Bashar Assad but now opposed to Sharaa’s government, reached a ceasefire the same day. The temporary halt in fighting has brought a fragile pause to the unrest, but tensions remain high.
Israeli soldiers are seen near the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel, Monday, March 4, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2025
World
Israel May Be Using Syrian Raid on Druze Community to Overthrow Sharaa Gov’t - Politician
18 July, 13:26 GMT
