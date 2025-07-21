https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/west-realizes-sanctions-wont-defeat-russia-1122465773.html

West Realizes Sanctions Won’t Defeat Russia

West Realizes Sanctions Won’t Defeat Russia

Sputnik International

The West understands that Russia can not be defeated with sanctions, and the bottom in relations has already been reached, Waldemar Eberhardt, member of the Russian-German Chamber of Commerce and the head of the Bavaria-Bau construction company, has told Sputnik.

2025-07-21T09:07+0000

2025-07-21T09:07+0000

2025-07-21T09:07+0000

economy

russia

business

germany

sanctions

western sanctions

eu sanctions

russian sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115879805_0:0:3124:1757_1920x0_80_0_0_0a1b5bece541ad2d474c3c52588c2a70.jpg

"In my opinion, the West understands that no sanctions can defeat Russia, that the bottom has already been reached in relations with it, and it is necessary to change the situation as soon as possible for its own good," Eberhardt said in an interview out on Monday. German business is increasingly trying to explain this problem to politicians, Eberhardt said. The Russian city of St. Petersburg hosted the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Russia has consistently said that it can withstand the Western sanctions pressure, which began in 2022 and has continued to escalate. Moscow has stated that the West lacks the courage to acknowledge the failure of its sanctions policy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/goodbye-russia-hello-bankruptcy-german-biz-pays-price-of-sanctions-1122465172.html

russia

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia sanctions, western sanctions failure, germany russia relations, spief 2025, german business in russia, russia economic forum, russia eu trade, russia germany commerce, multipolar world, russian economy, sanctions impact, european business russia, bavaria-bau, reset russia west relations