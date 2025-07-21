https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/west-realizes-sanctions-wont-defeat-russia-1122465773.html
West Realizes Sanctions Won’t Defeat Russia
The West understands that Russia can not be defeated with sanctions, and the bottom in relations has already been reached, Waldemar Eberhardt, member of the Russian-German Chamber of Commerce and the head of the Bavaria-Bau construction company, has told Sputnik.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg hosted the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Russia has consistently said that it can withstand the Western sanctions pressure, which began in 2022 and has continued to escalate. Moscow has stated that the West lacks the courage to acknowledge the failure of its sanctions policy.
"In my opinion, the West understands that no sanctions can defeat Russia, that the bottom has already been reached in relations with it, and it is necessary to change the situation as soon as possible for its own good," Eberhardt said in an interview out on Monday.
German business is increasingly trying to explain this problem to politicians, Eberhardt said.
"I feel such signals from German business. They are audible, and it is not a figure of speech. On the sidelines of the recently concluded St. Petersburg International Economic Forum [SPIEF], German speech was heard very often. I admit that this has not happened for a long time. German business gathered at the SPIEF to feel firsthand and understand what is happening in Russia," Ebehardt said.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg hosted the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World."
Russia has consistently said that it can withstand the Western sanctions pressure, which began in 2022 and has continued to escalate. Moscow has stated that the West lacks the courage to acknowledge the failure of its sanctions policy.