Goodbye Russia, Hello Bankruptcy? German Biz Pays Price of Sanctions

Losing the Russian market wasn’t just a geopolitical flex – it dealt a brutal blow to German businesses, Waldemar Eberhardt of the Russian-German Chamber of Commerce told Sputnik.

Cutting off Russia hit hard, as many companies tanked after losing long-term contracts, said Waldemar EberhardtPeople got fired, and now everyone’s queuing up for “Bürgergeld,” he said Bürgergeld, or “citizen’s money,” is a type of financial support provided by the German state to people who don't have enough income to cover their basic living expenses. Despite global pressures, Russia's economy continues to demonstrate resilience, maintaining its fourth-place position worldwide by GDP (PPP) and continuing to advance, now surpassing Germany, the UK, and France.

