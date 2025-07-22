https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/armenian-opposition-demands-criminal-case-against-pashinyan-over-threats-to-church-1122471031.html

Armenian Opposition Demands Criminal Case Against Pashinyan Over Threats to Church

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation opposition party, also known as Dashnaktsutyun, has demanded that the country's Prosecutor General's Office open a criminal case against Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over his plans to attack the Armenian Apostolic Church (AAC).

On Sunday, Pashinyan hinted that he was going to hold a rally against the hierarchy of the AAC in Vagharshapat, also known as Etchmiadzin, where its spiritual center is located. He described it as a "spiritual meeting" and called on his supporters to prepare for it. For almost two months, Pashinyan has been demanding the resignation of Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, threatening to take concrete actions. Dashnaktsutyun said that Pashinyan's planned rally was a preparation for serious and aggravated crimes. Such actions, it said, will obstruct the operations of the spiritual center of the Armenian Church – the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. The party said that Pashinyan's appeals contain signs of criminally punishable acts, including the use or threat of violence, hostage-taking of the Catholicos, forcing him to resign, inciting mass unrest. The party urged citizens not to take part in Pashinyan's unconstitutional and illegal provocations, warning that any march on the patriarchal residence could lead to acts of hooliganism, mass unrest and other criminal offenses. Describing the AAC as a cornerstone of Armenian identity and national survival, Dashnaktsutyun said that the public must be ready to defend the church and its clergy by legal means, rejecting any attempt to undermine its authority. Relations between the Armenian authorities and the Armenian Apostolic Church deteriorated after Pashinyan posted offensive remarks about the Church on social media in late May. He proposed changing the procedure for electing the Catholicos of All Armenians and granting the state a decisive role in the process. Businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan, who defended the Armenian Apostolic Church, was arrested, sparking outrage among Armenians worldwide. They told Sputnik that the political persecution of the church and its supporters was unacceptable. Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, head of the Sacred Struggle movement who led protests to demand Pashinyan’s resignation in 2024, was also arrested.

