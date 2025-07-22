https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/scraping-the-bottom-of-the-barrel-ukraine-recruits-murderers--drug-convicts-to-fill-army-ranks-1122472268.html
Scraping the Bottom of the Barrel: Ukraine Recruits Murderers & Drug Convicts to Fill Army Ranks
With Ukraine’s manpower nearly exhausted, authorities claim that nearly 9,500 convicts—including 100 women—have been drafted into the armed forces.
With Ukraine’s manpower nearly exhausted, authorities claim that nearly 9,500 convicts—including 100 women—have been drafted into the armed forces. Women are primarily assigned to communications, logistics, and medical roles. The convicts come from a troubling mix of backgrounds:
ukraine
Ukraine increasingly struggles to deal with massive manpower losses, surging draft evation and desertion in its army ranks, resorting to draconian forced mobilization efforts to fill the void.
9% for bodily harm/assault