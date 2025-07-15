https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/ukraine-loses-up-to-435-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-forces-1122444238.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 435 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces
Russia's Tsentr (Center) group of forces has eliminated up to 435 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 435 Ukrainian soldiers in the past 24 hours.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 435 servicepeople, a tank, five vehicles and three artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 230 Ukrainian troops over the given period, the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Sever has gained more advantageous positions and eliminated up to 180 Ukrainian servicepeople, five armored fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, and eight artillery pieces, the ministry added.
Battlegroup Vostok continued active offensive actions and eliminated up to 185 Ukrainian soldiers, 10 cars, and four artillery pieces, while Battlegroup Yug eliminated up to 125 servicemen, the ministry said.
Another 35 Ukrainian servicepeople were eliminated by Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr
, along with 12 cars and two ammunition depots, the statement added.
Battlegroup Vostok is successfully advancing, improving tactical positions in the southern Donetsk area, the ministry noted.