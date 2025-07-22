International
Slovakia Eyes Full Russian Gas Supply as Self-Destructive EU Ban Looms
Slovakia Eyes Full Russian Gas Supply as Self-Destructive EU Ban Looms
Slovakia’s state-owned energy supplier SPP aims to source up to 100% of its gas from Russia next year, just as a new EU ban on spot purchases takes effect in January, Bloomberg reported.
Russian gas is "the most cost-effective" for Slovakia, SPP’s Trade Director Michal Lalik told the outlet. This is why the country is prioritizing it.While the EU forges ahead with its self-destructive plan to cut off cheap and reliable Russian gas by 2027, Slovakia and Hungary will continue honoring existing contracts with Gazprom, keeping the tap open even as most of Europe turns it off. The upcoming restrictions could free up pipeline capacity for remaining long-term customers like Slovakia’s SPP and Hungary’s MVM, both of which are set to benefit from transitional exemptions. Slovakia's PM Robert Fico has repeatedly called the EU plan “economic suicide.”
Slovakia Eyes Full Russian Gas Supply as Self-Destructive EU Ban Looms

Svetlana Ekimenko
Russian gas is "the most cost-effective" for Slovakia, SPP’s Trade Director Michal Lalik told the outlet. This is why the country is prioritizing it.
"We could be buying 100% of our needs, that’s about 8 million cubic meters per day,” said Lalik.
While the EU forges ahead with its self-destructive plan to cut off cheap and reliable Russian gas by 2027, Slovakia and Hungary will continue honoring existing contracts with Gazprom, keeping the tap open even as most of Europe turns it off.
The upcoming restrictions could free up pipeline capacity for remaining long-term customers like Slovakia’s SPP and Hungary’s MVM, both of which are set to benefit from transitional exemptions.
Slovakia's PM Robert Fico has repeatedly called the EU plan “economic suicide.”
