Trump Accuses Obama of Fabricating Accusations of Alleged Russian Meddling in US Election

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday again accused his predecessor, Democrat Barack Obama, of fabricating accusations of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US elections, noting that his other Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, and former election rival Hillary Clinton also had had a hand in this.

"Obama himself manufactured the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe, and numerous others participated in this, THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!. Irrefutable EVIDENCE. A major threat to our Country!!!" Trump said on Truth Social. On Sunday, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said that US authorities had evidence allowing them to bring charges against those involved in the Obama administration's conspiracy to inflate the 2016 election, which Trump won. Gabbard added that the US would soon provide more information about the conspiracy which aimed to inflate the topic of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. In May 2023, US Special Counsel John Durham released a report concluding that neither US law enforcement agencies nor the intelligence community had any real evidence of alleged collusion between Trump and Russia in the 2016 election. As noted, the FBI had no information that anyone in Trump's entourage had ever contacted Russian intelligence agencies. Durham concluded that the FBI should never have launched a full investigation into the ties between the Trump campaign and Russia and that the intelligence agency used "raw, unanalyzed, uncorroborated information" to launch the investigation. An unconfirmed report on Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election has been removed from the US Senate Intelligence Committee website. According to Newsweek, US Internet users noticed that the report had been removed from the website. The website pages associated with the report now display the message "Not Found." Russia has repeatedly denied US accusations of interference, including in the US elections. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called them "absolutely unfounded." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking about the alleged Russian interference in elections in various countries, stated that there were no facts confirming this.

