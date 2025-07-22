https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/us-to-launch-more-strikes-on-irans-nuclear-facilities-if-necessary---trump-1122470242.html

US to Launch More Strikes on Iran’s Nuclear Facilities ‘If Necessary’ - Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that the United States will carry out new strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities "if necessary."

"Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, on the Iran Nuclear Sites: ‘Damages are very severe, they are destroyed.’ Of course they are, just like I said, and we will do it again, if necessary! … Fake News CNN should immediately fire their phony 'reporter' and apologize to me and the great pilots who 'OBLITERATED' Iran’s nuclear sites," Trump said on social media on Monday. On June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran after accusing it of secretly pursuing a nuclear weapon. Airstrikes targeted nuclear facilities, military leadership as well as air bases and killed several military commanders and nuclear scientists. Iran rejected the allegations and retaliated. The United States conducted a one-time attack on Iranian nuclear sites on June 22. Tehran struck the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in response but said it had "no intention of further escalation." Trump suggested Iran had "let off steam" by attacking the Qatari base, opening a potential path to peace in the Middle East. He announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire that formally ended the "12-day war" on June 24.

