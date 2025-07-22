https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/us-to-launch-more-strikes-on-irans-nuclear-facilities-if-necessary---trump-1122470242.html
US to Launch More Strikes on Iran’s Nuclear Facilities ‘If Necessary’ - Trump
US to Launch More Strikes on Iran’s Nuclear Facilities ‘If Necessary’ - Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has said that the United States will carry out new strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities "if necessary."
2025-07-22T03:54+0000
2025-07-22T03:54+0000
2025-07-22T03:54+0000
world
donald trump
abbas araghchi
iran
israel
iran-israel row
us-iran relations
iran nuclear deal
israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3
bunker buster
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122314717_0:0:2810:1582_1920x0_80_0_0_1e6f307c3c5b58c24212e2ca2562c8a9.jpg
"Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, on the Iran Nuclear Sites: ‘Damages are very severe, they are destroyed.’ Of course they are, just like I said, and we will do it again, if necessary! … Fake News CNN should immediately fire their phony 'reporter' and apologize to me and the great pilots who 'OBLITERATED' Iran’s nuclear sites," Trump said on social media on Monday. On June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran after accusing it of secretly pursuing a nuclear weapon. Airstrikes targeted nuclear facilities, military leadership as well as air bases and killed several military commanders and nuclear scientists. Iran rejected the allegations and retaliated. The United States conducted a one-time attack on Iranian nuclear sites on June 22. Tehran struck the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in response but said it had "no intention of further escalation." Trump suggested Iran had "let off steam" by attacking the Qatari base, opening a potential path to peace in the Middle East. He announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire that formally ended the "12-day war" on June 24.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/us-launches-strikes-on-irans-nuclear-facilities---trump-1122313390.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122314717_40:0:2771:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_33b177975a0e5f235e609c40bc35b62f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
12-day war, iran-israel escalation, israel-iran escalation, iran-israel war, israel-iran war, trump bombing iran, us bombs, gbu-57 bombs, bunker buster bombs, nuclear facilities, jcpoa, nuclear facilities, nuclear weapons, b-52
12-day war, iran-israel escalation, israel-iran escalation, iran-israel war, israel-iran war, trump bombing iran, us bombs, gbu-57 bombs, bunker buster bombs, nuclear facilities, jcpoa, nuclear facilities, nuclear weapons, b-52
US to Launch More Strikes on Iran’s Nuclear Facilities ‘If Necessary’ - Trump
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has said that the United States will carry out new strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities "if necessary."
"Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, on the Iran Nuclear Sites: ‘Damages are very severe, they are destroyed.’ Of course they are, just like I said, and we will do it again, if necessary! … Fake News CNN should immediately fire their phony 'reporter' and apologize to me and the great pilots who 'OBLITERATED' Iran’s nuclear sites," Trump said on social media on Monday.
On June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran after accusing it of secretly pursuing a nuclear weapon. Airstrikes targeted nuclear facilities, military leadership as well as air bases and killed several military commanders and nuclear scientists.
Iran rejected the allegations and retaliated. The United States conducted a one-time attack on Iranian nuclear sites on June 22. Tehran struck the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in response but said it had "no intention of further escalation."
Trump suggested Iran had "let off steam" by attacking the Qatari base
, opening a potential path to peace in the Middle East. He announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire that formally ended the "12-day war" on June 24.