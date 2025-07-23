https://sputnikglobe.com/20250723/russia-creates-perfumes-with-scents-of-technological-sovereignty-and-russian-everyday-life-1122477812.html

Russia Creates Perfumes With Scents of Technological Sovereignty and Russian Everyday Life

Moscow companies are developing and releasing fragrances that combine traditional and modern components. The capital has developed perfumes with the scents of technological sovereignty and Russian domestic life, reported Anatoly Garbuzov, Minister of the Moscow Government and Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of Moscow.

Moscow companies are developing and releasing fragrances that combine traditional and modern components. The capital has developed perfumes with the scents of technological sovereignty and Russian domestic life, reported Anatoly Garbuzov, Minister of the Moscow Government and Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of Moscow.The Moscow perfume brand VDOHNI, in partnership with the D.I. Mendeleev Russian Chemical-Technological University and the computer technology manufacturer "Inferit OS" (Softline Group), has developed the fragrance of technological sovereignty.Students, together with specialists from the perfume brand, created a complex multilayered fragrance that accurately reflects the atmosphere of the IT industry: technological sovereignty, reliability, and a balance of traditions and the future. The fragrance will be used at company events and demonstration stands, as well as embedded into Inferit devices in the form of an aroma sticker.According to the founder of the perfume brand Polina Kazakova, collaborations between gastronomy and fragrances, art and fragrances, are currently very popular, but the combination of technology and fragrances is something completely new. Perfume can tell stories.The inspiration for much of the collection of another Moscow company, VORONOI, came from associations familiar to most people, especially those who grew up in Russia.For example, the brand introduced a fragrance based on memories of the smell of a damp forest after rain. It evokes childhood emotions and a sense of harmony and closeness to nature. Another fragrance was inspired by mornings at a country house, where the dominant scents are black currant and young greenery. There are also popular perfumes reminiscent of a cozy winter tea party. These include notes of strongly brewed black tea, dried raspberry leaves from summer, prunes, and light hints of baked goods.

