Russian Delegation Arrives in Istanbul for Talks on Ukrainian Settlement
The Russian delegation has arrived in Istanbul to participate in the negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, an informed source told Sputnik that the meeting of the delegations of Russia and Ukraine is expected to take place at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul and begin at 16:00 GMT on July 23.Russia’s delegation includes Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Intelligence Directorate Igor Kostyukov, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.The Ukrainian delegation consists of Rustem Umerov, formerly Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, now serving as the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, representatives from Ukrainian intelligence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Zelensky’s office.According to a senior Turkish official, the heads of Turkish diplomacy and intelligence and a senior military official are also in attendance.
12:49 GMT 23.07.2025 (Updated: 13:00 GMT 23.07.2025)
On Tuesday, an informed source told Sputnik that the meeting of the delegations of Russia and Ukraine is expected to take place at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul and begin at 16:00 GMT on July 23.
Russia’s delegation includes Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Intelligence Directorate Igor Kostyukov, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.
The Ukrainian delegation consists of Rustem Umerov, formerly Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, now serving as the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, representatives from Ukrainian intelligence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Zelensky’s office.
According to a senior Turkish official, the heads of Turkish diplomacy and intelligence and a senior military official are also in attendance.