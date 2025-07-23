International
Russian Delegation Arrives in Istanbul for Talks on Ukrainian Settlement
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
Russian and US negotiators are holding talks aimed at bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine. The Ukrainian crisis began after the 2014 Euromaidan coup, escalating dramatically in 2022 amid Kiev’s threats to crush the Donbass, and a NATO push to absorb Ukraine and goad Russia into a proxy war.
The Russian delegation has arrived in Istanbul to participate in the negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, an informed source told Sputnik that the meeting of the delegations of Russia and Ukraine is expected to take place at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul and begin at 16:00 GMT on July 23.Russia’s delegation includes Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Intelligence Directorate Igor Kostyukov, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.The Ukrainian delegation consists of Rustem Umerov, formerly Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, now serving as the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, representatives from Ukrainian intelligence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Zelensky’s office.According to a senior Turkish official, the heads of Turkish diplomacy and intelligence and a senior military official are also in attendance.
12:49 GMT 23.07.2025
The Russian delegation has arrived in Istanbul to participate in the negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, an informed source told Sputnik that the meeting of the delegations of Russia and Ukraine is expected to take place at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul and begin at 16:00 GMT on July 23.
Russia’s delegation includes Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Intelligence Directorate Igor Kostyukov, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.
The Ukrainian delegation consists of Rustem Umerov, formerly Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, now serving as the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, representatives from Ukrainian intelligence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Zelensky’s office.
According to a senior Turkish official, the heads of Turkish diplomacy and intelligence and a senior military official are also in attendance.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
More Russian Soldiers Returned From Kiev-Controlled Territories Under Istanbul Deal
19 June, 11:43 GMT
