https://sputnikglobe.com/20250723/russian-delegation-arrives-in-istanbul-for-talks-on-ukrainian-settlement-1122478177.html

Russian Delegation Arrives in Istanbul for Talks on Ukrainian Settlement

Russian Delegation Arrives in Istanbul for Talks on Ukrainian Settlement

Sputnik International

The Russian delegation has arrived in Istanbul to participate in the negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

2025-07-23T12:49+0000

2025-07-23T12:49+0000

2025-07-23T13:00+0000

russia-us talks on ukraine settlement

istanbul

russia

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/17/1122478506_2:0:850:477_1920x0_80_0_0_26c8e298b676dbd9b7ebc1e6ae1bb2b1.png

On Tuesday, an informed source told Sputnik that the meeting of the delegations of Russia and Ukraine is expected to take place at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul and begin at 16:00 GMT on July 23.Russia’s delegation includes Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Intelligence Directorate Igor Kostyukov, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.The Ukrainian delegation consists of Rustem Umerov, formerly Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, now serving as the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, representatives from Ukrainian intelligence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Zelensky’s office.According to a senior Turkish official, the heads of Turkish diplomacy and intelligence and a senior military official are also in attendance.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/group-of-russian-soldiers-returned-from-kiev-controlled-territories-under-istanbul-deal-1122288776.html

istanbul

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the russian delegation has arrived in istanbul to participate in the negotiations on the ukrainian settlement, a sputnik correspondent reported on wednesday.