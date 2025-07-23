https://sputnikglobe.com/20250723/russian-delegation-at-istanbul-talks-still-includes-4-main-members-4-experts-source-1122476164.html
Russian Delegation at Istanbul Talks Still Includes 4 Main Members, 4 Experts - Source
A source informed Sputnik on Wednesday that the Russian delegation for the upcoming round of negotiations with Ukraine will still consist of four main members and four experts.
The next round of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is expected to start in Istanbul on Wednesday evening. It will be the third meeting since the talks resumed in May, following a hiatus of more than three years.The composition of the Russian delegation has not changed compared to previous rounds, the source added.Moscow's delegation includes Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate Igor Kostyukov, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.The Ukrainian delegation will consist of Rustem Umerov, formerly Ukraine's Minister of Defense, now serving as the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, representatives from Ukrainian intelligence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Zelensky's office.According to a senior Turkish official, the heads of Turkish diplomacy and intelligence and a senior military official will also be in attendance.What's On The TableThese documents were exchanged during the second round of talks on June 2."Significant diplomatic work" lies ahead before any high- or top-level meetings between the two countries can be considered, noted the Kremlin press secretary.Although reaching agreements on prisoner exchanges or the return of fallen soldiers' bodies would be considered productive, Peskov warned against anticipating swift or comprehensive outcomes.Previously, President Vladimir Putin stated that the Russian negotiating team is in constant contact with their Ukrainian counterparts and confirmed the country's readiness for the next round.Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks Timeline
07:12 GMT 23.07.2025 (Updated: 07:32 GMT 23.07.2025)
The next round of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is expected to start in Istanbul on Wednesday evening.
It will be the third meeting since the talks resumed in May, following a hiatus of more than three years.
"The Russian negotiating group still includes four main members of the delegation and four experts," the source said.
The composition of the Russian delegation has not changed compared to previous rounds, the source added.
Moscow’s delegation includes Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Intelligence Directorate Igor Kostyukov, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.
The Ukrainian delegation will consist of Rustem Umerov, formerly Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, now serving as the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, representatives from Ukrainian intelligence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Zelensky’s office.
According to a senior Turkish official, the heads of Turkish diplomacy and intelligence and a senior military official will also be in attendance.
The upcoming discussions will be “quite complex,” primarily centering on two contrasting draft memoranda regarding the terms of a potential settlement, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
These documents were exchanged during the second round of talks
on June 2.
“There will be an exchange of opinions and actual negotiations on these two projects,” Peskov confirmed.
“Significant diplomatic work” lies ahead before any high- or top-level meetings between the two countries can be considered, noted the Kremlin press secretary.
Although reaching agreements on prisoner exchanges or the return of fallen soldiers' bodies would be considered productive, Peskov warned against anticipating swift or comprehensive outcomes.
“Of course, there is no reason to count on any breakthroughs from a variety of miracles,” he said. “It is unlikely that this is possible given the current situation.”
Previously, President Vladimir Putin stated that the Russian negotiating team is in constant contact with their Ukrainian counterparts and confirmed the country’s readiness for the next round.
Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks Timeline
Direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine resumed on May 16, 2025, at the initiative of Vladimir Putin, ending a hiatus of more than three years.
During the first round of talks on May 16, the sides agreed to a "1,000 for 1,000" prisoner swap.
At the second round, on June 2, the parties exchanged draft memoranda outlining proposals for a peaceful settlement.
They also agreed to swap seriously wounded POWs, and to return the bodies of the dead. As part of this effort, Moscow handed over several thousand bodies of deceased soldiers to Ukraine.