A source informed Sputnik on Wednesday that the Russian delegation for the upcoming round of negotiations with Ukraine will still consist of four main members and four experts.

The next round of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is expected to start in Istanbul on Wednesday evening. It will be the third meeting since the talks resumed in May, following a hiatus of more than three years.The composition of the Russian delegation has not changed compared to previous rounds, the source added.Moscow’s delegation includes Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Intelligence Directorate Igor Kostyukov, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.The Ukrainian delegation will consist of Rustem Umerov, formerly Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, now serving as the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, representatives from Ukrainian intelligence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Zelensky’s office.According to a senior Turkish official, the heads of Turkish diplomacy and intelligence and a senior military official will also be in attendance.What's On The TableThese documents were exchanged during the second round of talks on June 2.“Significant diplomatic work” lies ahead before any high- or top-level meetings between the two countries can be considered, noted the Kremlin press secretary.Although reaching agreements on prisoner exchanges or the return of fallen soldiers' bodies would be considered productive, Peskov warned against anticipating swift or comprehensive outcomes.Previously, President Vladimir Putin stated that the Russian negotiating team is in constant contact with their Ukrainian counterparts and confirmed the country’s readiness for the next round.Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks Timeline

